This 'Britain's Got Talent' Singer is Being Dubbed the 'Male Version' of Susan Boyle

The stage of Britain’s Got Talent has seen or rather heard some exceptional singers since the advent of the show in 2007. In fact, the first winner of the show was a singer named Paul Potts. Blessing the stage in 2022 has arrived another singer who mesmerised the judges with his voice hitting the right notes. 23-year-old Tom Ball stunned the judges with his performance. A school teacher by profession, Tom auditioned for the show and came with his dad and fiancé. Not only did he impress the judges with his vocal talents, but his personality also blew the judges away. Adorable and happy were some of the adjectives thrown at him with tones of appreciation.

Social media went gaga over his voice but many were boggled by another aspect of Tom. Viewers on YouTube, seeing Tom sing, instantly got reminded of Susan Boyle, a singer who auditioned on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009.

She sang I Dreamed a Dream from Les Miserables, and blew the minds of the audience and the judges. If your memory needs some brushing, here’s a video of Boyle’s audition.

Now that Susan’s appearance is fresh in your mind, we present to you the amazing performance by Tom Ball where he absolutely nailed the song Writing’s On The Wall, by Sam Smith.

Take a look:

As soon as his audition appeared on social media platforms, they went abuzz with netizens comparing him with Susan Boyle. Many also flocked the platforms and stated that Tom deserved a Golden Buzzer.

This user wrote, “Tom Ball really does look like a young male version of Susan Boyle.”

“Male version of Susan Boyle,” wrote another.

Many advocated for Tom getting a golden buzzer.

Did you like Tom's performance on Britain’s Got Talent?

