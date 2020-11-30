This British Astronaut Thought He Saw Aliens. But They were Crsytallised Urine Droplets

Some of the Sci-Fi space exploration movies have explored the idea of aliens. But maybe none of it could prepare an actual astronaut to face a potential Unidentified Flying Object when in space.

British astronaut Tim Peake recalled the time he thought he spotted a UFO in space during his time aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in the recent episode of The Graham Norton Show.

Spending six months aboard the orbiting laboratory in 2015, Major Peake became the first British astronaut to join the ISS.

Sharing an incident from during his time onboard, Major Peake said he once saw three mysterious lights moving in formation, before they were joined by a fourth one. Peake said he along with fellow astronauts were perplexed, until they realised that what they thought were the far away lights of alien spaceships were actually very close small droplets. Major Peake told the show host Norton that the light was the result of what was liquid leaking out of a Russian probe vehicle, crystallising instantly and reflecting the light. And the liquid was Russian urine.

The space anecdote attracted laughs from the host and fellow guests.

The British astronaut hopes to return to space in the next few years, despite the initial jitters he felt on his first mission. Peake said that there is always a thought at the back of his mind that he is rolling the dice, but the overriding feeling is of adrenalin-fuelled excitement.

Major Peake is looking forward to his next space mission. He is slated for a second mission between now and 2024.

Talking about aliens, the US Department of Defense released videos, earlier this year, of what they described as “unexplained aerial phenomena”, giving rise to conspiracy theories that they show alien UFOs

According to The Independent, the three videos released were captured by US pilots in 2004 and 2015, but only released this year after the footage was leaked to the New York Times.