This British Family Turns Garden into a Beach 'Making Most of Sunshine' amid Lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pushed the entire nation into a police-enforced lockdown starting March 23. The measures were taken into consideration to stop the unprecedented spread of novel coronavirus. Amid the ongoing lockdown, people are looking for new ways to celebrate life each day while maintaining social distancing.

A British family residing in Bristol utilized the quarantine time to make a beach in their backyard. Yes, you heard it right. While we all are missing the fresh waves of water and the sunshine, this family took it all to a whole new level.

The amazing idea can be credited to 22-year-old Amy Woollon, who came up with the plan after her father found some beach sand in their garage. They turned their garden into a beach using a tonne of sand.

The makeshift beach was no less than a paradise, with sand, deck chairs and a paddling pool in addition. While there might not be a sea in presence, the feeling always matters. The Woollons enjoyed their beach day with vibrant pool dresses and cocktails.

Amy shared the picture and news of their beach day out on her Facebook. “Making the most of the sunshine,” she captioned it.

“It was a beautiful day. He [Amy’s father] had talked about how nice it would've been to be at a beach now instead of self-isolating,” Yahoo News quoted Amy as saying.

The family decided that since they can’t go to the beach, they rather bring the beach to their home.

People are coming up with different plans during the coronavirus lockdown phase to spend their time in bliss.



