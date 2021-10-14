This British Man Drives 'Kaali Peeli' Taxi in Sydney, Calls it 'Bollywood Car'

Driving away the homesickness for the Indian diaspora in Sydney, Australia, British car enthusiast Jamie Robinson has made headlines with his Kaali Peeli taxi. The hallmark of Mumbai taxi services can now be hailed in Sydney, thanks to Robinson who equally shares his love for collecting the quintessential vehicles from around the world. Robinson has even named the Kaali-Peeli taxi as the 'Bollywood Car' which is decorated in traditional Indian style with artefacts he brought during his trips to India. A look at its Instagram handle, and you would witness the uncanny resemblance of the cab to its Mumbaikar counterpart. The Bollywood Car is described as Australia’s only vintage Indian Taxi for hire car which can also be converted into a photo booth for events like weddings, and more.

Speaking to SBS Hindi, Robinson shared the incident when he first came to know about the iconic Indian taxi. He said that it started when he watched an episode of Top Gear, which was dedicated to the taxis of the world. The Top Gear episode featured the Taxi race, which included a New York cab, South African cab, Mexican beetle and another from Russia. But the vehicle that caught his attention was the cab from India, a Hindustan Ambassador. Considering its popping colour combination, Robinson said that it caught his eye. That is when he decided to bring the Ambassador from India.

Robinson told SBS Hindi that he thought that it would be quite a good idea to add an Indian taxi to the fleet. After buying the taxi, he advertised it as a hire car and the wedding car for Indian people in Sydney and people who love Indian culture. Robinson’s fleet of taxis also includes a classic London black cab, and a pink taxi.

In one of the Instagram posts shared by the Bollywood Cars, an intercultural couple featuring an Indian bride and an Australian groom were flanked by the Indian Kaali-Peeli and the pink taxi.

The vehicles were used as photo booths for the wedding ceremony in Sydney.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.