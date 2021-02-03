This British Teen Woke Up From 11-month Long Coma, Had No Knowledge of Pandemic

A British teenager, who has been in a coma for 11 months, has woken up with no knowledge of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic that engulfed the world.

19-year-old Joseph Flavill suffered a severe brain injury after being hit by a car while walking near his home in Tutbury, Staffordshire, on March 1, 2020. He has been in the hospital ever since in a state of coma.

After the accident, Flavill was rushed to Leicester General Hospital where he spent six months in a coma and later was shifted to Adderley Green, a neurological rehabilitation centre in Stroke-on-Trent four months ago. The teenager has caught COVID twice while in hospital, once while he was in coma and another after waking up, but recovered both times and now, he has emerged from a stage-two coma. This implies that he has no knowledge of the events that took place in the last year, including the global pandemic.

During COVID restrictions, only his mom was allowed to visit him in the hospital. On his 19th birthday, she visited him but had to maintain social distancing. His family now struggles as they wonder how to explain the recent events to him and make him aware of the new normal that includes social distancing, lockdowns and virus.

The Sun reports that his aunt Sally Flavvill said that he is progressing well and has taken ‘amazing steps’ and has started moving his limbs when he is instructed to and trying to engage with blinks and smiles. She shared that when he opened his eyes, he wasn’t responding to anything but over the last few weeks he’s taken amazing steps and is making really good progress.

Daily Mail reports that due to COVID restrictions, his family can’t visit him and they are communicating through Facetime, to which his Aunt said that, his face lights up when he sees his friends and family on the phone. She added that his accident was before the pandemic began and ‘it’s almost like he slept through the whole pandemic’, she wonders how one can explain the pandemic to someone who has been in a coma.

His family now wants him to start his physiotherapy which had halted due to Covid.

Before the accident, Joe was to receive his gold Duke of Edinburgh award at the Buckingham Palace. His friends and family have collected around £33,000, to help cover his costs of treatment.