This British Trans Woman's Poem 'I Am a Woman And I Have a Penis' is All You Need to Hear Today

Like every other art form, spoken word poetry is a form of self-expression. Slam poets come from all walks of life, each with different experiences and feelings that make their work entirely, beautifully unique.And just like every other form of poetry, it is also steeped in social activism.Reece Burrows Lyons, a transgender woman, has become the recent embodiment of this power of slam poetry. At the Roundhouse Poetry Slam in London, Reece performed a powerful piece called 'I am a woman and I have a penis.Her poem is an overwhelming commentary on not just homophobia, but also on the society's obsession with entrapping the identity of a woman in preconceived notions and expectations.Through her words, Reece shatters stereotypes about how a woman must look, dress or even sound as she talks about her consequent struggle as a transwoman, of always being understood as something less, a 'tranny'- an anomaly. "what was it about me that gave it away? was it my height? Because I forgot you're not used to being confronted by a six feet tall woman, are you? Maybe its my voice?"Talking about how acceptance in the society often comes at the price of stifling your identity as a woman, Reece, with her resting nonchalance and her sharp edged style of prose, systematically unshackles a woman's agency from all expectations, societal prerequisites and completely dismantles the code of gender binaries.Oh and she also makes a really witty Germaine Greer nature of homophobia comment.She ends her poem at a poignant note, urging the world to to look beyond their own expectations and treat every woman equally for her choices.The video of her performance has gone viral over the internet with thousands of viewers pouring in their support and appreciation.Reece has also replied to one of the facebook posts.