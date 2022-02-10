This British Woman Spent a Year Without Buying New Clothes. Here's The Result

Most of us buy new clothes regularly, even if our wardrobe is full. This often leads to a situation wherein we don’t notice and wear our old clothes, thus wasting our money. The same was happening to a British woman but she vowed to change one of her habits and spent an entire year without shopping.

Sam Carlisle was very fond of buying new clothes. To wear fashionable clothes, she filled her wardrobe with designer dresses. Due to constant weight loss, many of her clothes remained in the wardrobe, and then Sam decided not to buy clothes for a year under an experiment.

According to a report in Metro.co.uk, it was not easy for Sam to not shop the whole year. She has been fond of clothes, so it was not easy for her to stop seeing the shops offering discounts on clothes. Seeing the boards of the sale offers, she used to leave the shops with her eyes closed.

Sam asked her friends not to give her clothes on her birthday. When she saw new clothing collections in the magazines as the seasons changed in February, her resolve to not buy new clothes was on the verge of breaking down. Even then, the new offers received in the mail used to distract her, but somehow she spent the whole year without shopping.

Since Sam was not buying new clothes, she saved a huge amount of money in a year. Not just that, she also reduced her weight because she wanted to fit only in old clothes. She also sold some new and unwearable clothes online, which benefited her. She restyled some old clothes and matched them with the accessories she bought from the charity. Now, she has also started designing her own clothes.

“By Christmas, I had saved hundreds of pounds, lost weight, and slimmed down my wardrobe. I eBayed some old clothes or gave them to charity," she said.

