This Bubble House with 11 Domes and 20 Rooms is Up For Sale at Rs 8 Cr

Here’s your chance to live in a one of its kind bubble house in Australia that has been put for sale on the market. Located in Karalee, a rural suburb of Ipswich in Queensland in Australia, this Bubble House was built by architect Graham Birchall, Director of Birchall & Partners. He started working on this project in 1983 and completed it in 1993. The project idea stemmed from his university thesis in 1981 and today, the residence comprises 11 intersecting circular domes — from four to eight meters in diameter — spread across 1,050 square meters of floor space that encloses 20 rooms and has three levels.

Made up of over 350,000 wire ties covered with a cement layer, it was constructed using special tools made exclusively for the job. The residence includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a four-car garage. The impressive house is being sold for $1.5 million Australian dollars (Rs 8, 33, 87, 287 crores) after Birchall has lived in it since it was built 36 years ago.

He told the Insider, the reason for selling the house is to cut down on the travel he does to visit his grandchildren. He added that he has enjoyed it for 37 years and think it’s time for someone else to enjoy it. Describing its features, he shares one enters through a tunnel on the first level which has a kitchen, a dining room and two libraries (one on each level). There are no hallways as one dome opens up to another. If that wasn’t enough to attract you, the property is well-equipped with modern appliances and has a sports bar, a fireplace room, media room, a private office and a golf tee. For recreational space, it comprises a wine cellar, spa bath, rain shower, a terrace and balcony with a great view.

Birchall told the news outlet that the blinds in the windows look like an iris in a camera for which he had asked NASA to help with the design. The blinds are circular in shape and operated by remote control.

