This Bull Terrier Puppy with 'Moustache' Like Agatha Christie's Poirot is Creating Buzz Online

A six-month-old bull terrier is winning hearts on the internet for her “moustache”, the result of a black coloured patch right above her lip. Frida is an adorable little pup, living with her owner Helena Ólöf Snorradóttir, 22, and her boyfriend Snorri Valgarðsson, 21, in Reykjavík, Iceland who found her through a breeder.

The couple fell in love with her instantly due to her unique look, a black patch on her lips resembling the famous moustache of Hercule Poirot, Agatha Christie’s popular detective.

Talking to Daily Mail , Helena, a teacher, said the first thing they noticed was that she was a “ball of chunk with ears like a rabbit and a very classy moustache” and that is why they made an Instagram page of the pup. She added that Frida’s little face made her “so very happy every day” so she thought it would be a shame not to share it with the rest of the world.

Frida has an Instagram page dedicated to herself named ‘Fridatheminibull’ with almost 15,000 followers. The bio reads, “A happy moustacho puppers here to make your day brighter.”

Helena told the media she wanted a bull terrier since she was a kid and believes it a “sign from the universe” when a breeder called her. She added a week after finding a breeder in Iceland, she got a message that they had a female pup to introduce her on the morning of November 22, 2020, the day her grandmother passed away. As Helena rushed to pay her respects, she got a message from the breeder asking if she could come to meet Frida.

She believes it “was like a sign from the universe” as she and her family are superstitious and felt it was a “goodbye present” from her grandma making her lifetime dream come true. “Her life for a new one,” she said adding the moment she laid eyes on Frida, she knew it was hers.

Talking about her pup’s popularity, Helena shared she didn’t expect her “to grow so big” but then the page got spread around Iceland as there are not many breeds there.