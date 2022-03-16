This Cafe in Australia is Offering Rs 50 Lakh Annual Salary to Baristas

In India, the highest paying jobs have the most number of people attracted to them. And, offbeat jobs such as tattoo artists, pet grooming or Baristas do not gain much traction. However, Australia is fostering a different paradigm where café is offering a job for Barista and is willing to pay 92,000 AUD or roughly Rs.50.7 lakhs per annum.

Good Cartel, a café in Broome, Australia, has released an advertisement announcing a requirement for a Barista and offering an annual salary of 92,030 AUD. Broome is one of the most picturesque places in Australia that has red sand beaches as its most popular attraction.

The job offer, posted by Good Cartel, lists requirements for the role with extraordinary pay. The Barista will have to work for 47 hours, spread across five days a week, including weekends. However, if they do not wish to work on the weekends, they can still bag a salary of 83,000 AUD, or roughly Rs. 45.7 lakh every year, reported Perth Now.

It is definitely a thing to ponder as to why a café in Australia is offering such handsome packages to its employees. The answer to this question lies in the wounds that the world instilled after grappling with COVID-19. Due to an acute shortage of staff, the café has no option but to offer lucrative deals to people and make up an adequately numbered staff.

The owner of the café, Jack Kain, said that the business is getting challenging post-lockdown due to which, such generous packages are being offered for the job. Kain explained how labour shortage, combined with restrictions and rental shortages, the tourism sector is grasping the last straws to survive.

“A better strategy than usual strategy,” Kain calls it. Tourism opened up after stringent lockdowns and the influx of the crowd is overwhelming for many small establishments. The sudden boom is one of the catalysts to the increasing salary packages of employees in the hospitality sector.

