This Calf Kicking a Man while He Was Cruelly Beating Cows will Make You Believe in Karma

Several animal rights groups often share videos showing cruelty towards cows, dogs, pigs and hens to raise awareness of their plight. Recently, a video of a man mercilessly beating cows with a stick at a stable is doing rounds on the internet.

The video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shows the man treating the cows cruelly. But, the best thing about this clip is that it shows the man receiving reaction of his action from a calf.

In the video, a calf can be seen coming in between, while he was beating the cows, and kicking the man in his chest with its rear legs. As a result of this, the man falls on the ground.

Sharing the clip, Nanda wrote, “What goes around, Does come around”.

The clip has received more than 21K views and over 1.6K likes. People have also commented in large numbers.

Responding to Nanda’s tweet, one person said, “Never misunderstand the power of children! Karma decides one's fate! It's beautifully shown in this video...”

Another person said the man received the right punishment.

A user wrote that it was a good shot, referring to the calf’s kick, another Twitterati said Bruce Lee would be proud.

A netizen wrote that the man really deserved that kick.

“That calf's clearly seen a lot of Bruce Lee / Jackie Chan movies,” said a user.

Appreciating the calf, a user said that it was a nice back kick.

In May, Nanda had posted a video on Twitter highlighting the role of Karma in our day to day life.

The clip showed two men riding on a motorcycle and the pillion rider kicking a buffalo for no reason. But, in this case, too, they got the result of their action as their bike lost balance and they both fell on the ground.

Karma has no menu.It serves you what you deserveAnd when it is instant..... pic.twitter.com/4HCGAn5iYy — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 25, 2020

The caption of the video read, “Karma has no menu. It serves you what you deserve.”