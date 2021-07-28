This California Restaurant is Serving Only to ‘Unvaccinated’ Diners After Anti-Mask Policy

COVID-19 vaccination is the only way to put an end to the spread of coronavirus and return to normalcy in our daily lives. Doctors and leading health experts have often highlighted the importance of vaccination in this war against the virus and urged people to get it as soon as possible. However, on the flip side, there are also sections that have taken a rather vocal stand against vaccines. Now, a restaurant in the US’ California has said that it will serve food only to ‘unvaccinated’ customers.

According to Los Angeles Times, the Italian restaurant named Basilico’s Pasta e Vino has pasted posters bearing the message of its decision on windows of the eatery. Customers intending to dine at the restaurant will have to provide proof of not being vaccinated. However, it’s not clear what this proof would be but an employee working at the eatery said that they aren’t actually checking for any proof.

The eatery had earlier attracted attention last year for its anti-mask policy. Now, with its latest decision, the food joint is again back in news. This act of resilience by Basilico’s against COVID-19 protocols comes after the state of California tightened its COVID-19 protocols in wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases. The Centers for Disease Control urged even fully vaccinated people to wear a mask at closed places in high transmission rate areas.

Taking a dig at the announcement, Bascilio’s shared an Instagram video and announced defiance to the new rules. It announced, “The Basilico’s Declaration and Pledge of Defiance," and urged another restaurant to also join the movement. The pledge urges restaurants to remain fully open in case of a possible shutdown and attack the lockdowns.

Speaking in the video, Basilio’s owner Tony Roman said that masks were the greatest weapon of lockdowns and were used to divide and create a sense of fear among the American people.

Meanwhile, there are also cases where restaurants malls and other public places have said that they will only allow entry to vaccinated people.

