This Canadian City Will Celebrate Valentine's Day on March 14, Know Why

After witnessing truckers-led freedom protests for nearly three weeks where people took to streets to voice their disapproval against the COVID-19 mandates, Ottawa, the capital city of Canada, has now decided to lighten up the mood. Reportedly, the Ottawa city councillors have approved a motion to observe Valentine’s Day on March 14 after the protests ended. The move was announced on February 23 by city councillor Mathieu Fleury on his Twitter handle. “A redo of Valentine’s Day in Ottawa on March 14, 2022,” Fleury captioned the post. He further shared a note through a picture and also thanked the city council. “Thanks to city Council in supporting councillor Keith Egli and I’s motion,” he added.

In the note shared by Fleury, he highlighted that “Ottawa is healing from the recent downtown occupation which overran the heart of our city for three weeks.” The councillor added that the protests had impacted businesses in Ottawa as shops were forced to remain closed during the occupation by protestors.

Advertisement

Fleury further claimed that the protests also took a toll on the mental health of Ottawa’s residents who witnessed people taking to streets and truckers blocking roads. Shedding light on the need to infuse positivity in the surroundings, Fleury wrote that Valentine’s Day “serves as an opportunity to gather with loved ones, enjoy winter activities and support local businesses.”

He even highlighted how the protests had cast a shadow on Valentine’s Day this year where downtown businesses bore the brunt of the protests while they were already recovering from the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Concluding his note, Fleury wrote that the Ottawa city will redo Valentine’s Day on March 14. “Our heart-shaped city needs a little love,” he added. Meanwhile, he also shared that the communications and economic development staff of the city will join hands with other authorities to promote shopping, dining and stay in Ottawa’s downtown to help the business revive.

The move was welcomed by most people as Twitter users appreciated and thanked the councillor in the comment section. “Thank you to everyone for taking a Ward 9 resident’s suggestion to heart,” wrote city councillor Keith Egli. While another user too dropped heart emoticons and wrote “This is awesome!”

Thank you to everyone for taking a Ward 9 resident’s suggestion to heart .— Keith Egli (@KeithEgli) February 23, 2022

What do you think of celebrating Valentine’s Day again on March 14?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.