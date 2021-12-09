This Carefully Crafted Christmas Sweater Costs Whopping Rs 30 Lakh. Here's Why

The significance of festivals in people is profound. At the festivals that come once a year, everyone wishes to wear something special to make the day unique. People across the world leave no stone unturned when it comes to celebrating and reliving their festivals. For those with similar thoughts, a special sweater has been kept for sale this time. This is a special Christmas jumper, whose price has been kept at £30,000, around Rs 30 lakh.

According to reports, the Christmas jumper has been carefully crafted and designed with very precious gems. It is being said that the money received from the sweater will be used for a noble purpose.

Why is this Christmas jumper so special?

Over 3000 hours have been spent in making this Christmas jumper worth Rs 30 lakhs. Aiden Liban designed the jumper and spent all his life’s savings in the process.

The diamond-encrusted jumper cost the 33-year-old, Rs 7,00,000. The reindeer in the jumper is decorated with diamond-encrusted silver stars. It is woven with 24 karat gold thread with Italian silk and thousands of Swarovski crystals are studded throughout the jumper. Earlier, such an expensive jumper was made by Tipsy Elves in 2016, which was priced at around Rs 25 lakh and was covered in 24,274 crystals.

Liban has now grabbed the world record of the world’s most expensive Christmas jumper in his name by beating Tipsy Elves’ record.

Aidan made the glamorous jumper in a nearly 11 months period. Speaking on the idea, Aidan said he got the idea to make such a glamorous jumper in 2020 when he was living alone in Fulham, London and working part-time as a key worker at a charity.

Starting from December 2020, he completed the sweater in November 2021. After choosing the right material and spending thousands of hours, he made the jumper worth 30 lakhs. The money proceeds from the sale of shiny jumper, decorated with diamonds will be donated to the National Health Service, NHS.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.