This Cat And Dolphin’s ‘Unique Encounter’ Leaves Netizens Astonished

In today’s day and age of social media, videos of pet animals, as well as wild animals, and their antics have become widely popular across the globe. Recently, a video of a pet cat’s ‘unique encounter’ with a dolphin, at a marine mammal park, has gone viral on the internet. While cats’ love for fish is not a lesser-known fact, this one-of-its-kind friendly encounter between a cat and a dolphin has left netizens astonished.

In the viral video, which was recorded at the Theater of the Sea in the United States of America, a pet cat can be seen enjoying a boat ride with its owners. Soon, the feline is approached by one of the trained dolphins at the marine mammal park. As the dolphin pops its head out of the water, the cat is seen rubbing its head against the aquatic mammal in a friendly gesture. The video was shared by an account named ‘Wonder of Science’ on Twitter with the captain – “A unique encounter between a cat and a dolphin. Credit: Theater of the Sea.”

Take a look:

A unique encounter between a cat and a dolphin. Credit: Theater of the Seapic.twitter.com/9pZi5TgYHY — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) August 13, 2022

Soon after the video surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, it went viral in no time. So far, the viral video has garnered more than a whopping 2.1 million views with over 51k likes and thousands of retweets. Twitterati also flocked to the tweet’s comment section to share their reactions to the amusing video.

A user wrote, “This is the one of evidence to prove that, why dolphins are highly intelligent to even understand the animals on earth and their love? lions, dolphins, & chameleons’ are high intelligent on earth than any other species. and icons of many countries intelligence operations.”

Another called it a “little too adorable.”

Furthermore, one user also jokingly wrote, “You smell like my food.”

