This Cat’s Reaction to Tom and Jerry Episode Deserves a Smile

Almost every child loves watching cartoons and this love for animated characters can also be seen in many grownups as well. Those who own pets may agree with the fact that the animals too show interest in watching television, even if they do not completely understand the visual. Recently, a similar video has surfaced on the internet in which a cat can be seen fondly watching an episode of Tom and Jerry, but suddenly it sees some strange visual and runs for its life.

The clip was shared by Rex Chapman, the former basketball player who keeps us all entertained on social media with his updates. on Twitter. In the video, the cat is seen sitting in front of the screen and watching Tom and Jerry. At the start of the footage, Tom beats Jerry on his head. In order to avenge this, an angry Jerry then inflates air into his fist like a balloon and makes it bigger. He then hits Tom badly. Watching this scene, the cat gets scared and jumps up and then runs away from the room.

In case you could use a smile today… pic.twitter.com/4rXFuSGPIK— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 25, 2021

While sharing the funny video, Chapman wrote that it can help bring a smile to the faces of those going through a tough time. Millions of people have watched this funny video and thousands have retweeted it. It has now garnered more than 1.2 million views and people have commented with hilarious reactions.

That is exactly what that cat said😂— @EllaJeanVaughn2 (@EllaJeanVaughn2) July 25, 2021

It’s still adorable car behavior, but the poorly-added cartoon doesn’t make it any more so.— C.McIntire (@CMcIntire8) July 26, 2021

Pfffttt what a scaredy cat…— JM =^) (@JM539581) July 25, 2021

However, a few were upset on seeing the scared animal. One user said cats are mostly scared of everything and this reaction is natural for them. Meanwhile, many others questioned the authenticity of the clip. One social media user said since there was a “cut” in the recording, it seems that it was edited.

It is edited, but still funny. There is a cut in the video as the cat jumps.— Mike Hall (@MikeHall_Photo) July 25, 2021

Not funny, sir.— Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) July 25, 2021

For gods sake don't show that poor kitty Itchy and Scratchy! pic.twitter.com/njLdrm2spU— Dee Nelson #BlackLivesMatter 💉House Moderna💉 (@cosmiquemuffin) July 25, 2021

Whatever be the reality behind the shared post, it successfully managed to bring a smile to many faces.

