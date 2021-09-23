This CEO Gave Salary of Rs 52 Lakh to Employees. He Has Performance Update

Dan Price, the CEO of US-based credit card processing company, Gravity Payments, six years ago announced on Twitter that he would cut his own $1 million salary by 90 per cent to bring salaries of his more than 100 employees up to at least $70,000 per year, nearly Rs 51,00,000.

Earlier, on April 13 this year, on the sixth anniversary of his announcement, Dan shared on Twitter that his company’s revenue has tripled since 2015, adding that his decision has done wonders for the growth of his company.

Speaking about the achievement, Dan said, “Six years later and our revenue has tripled. More importantly, employees and the company are thriving in various ways." Dan further added that since the move, there was a 10-time increase in new homes bought and babies born. Dan’s employee’s savings have also increased and paid down debts.

Besides applause from his employees, Dan received some criticism, too, when he announced his decision six years ago. According to reports, Fox News, criticizing Dan, called him a socialist, adding that his employees would end up in the welfare line.

In response to that criticism, Dan shared some of those clips and said that some people still claim that his company failed because he was barraged with the scam of trickle-down economics.

Dan decided after he spoke to a friend who told him that a salary of $70,000 would help raise her son and she will also be able to pay the rent.

In one of his tweets, Dan stated that he needed to share the news with the people who initially had doubted and criticized him for the decision. He said, “It was important not only to share how we are doing but also how we all need to be sceptical of what we hear on TV and read online. The B.S. detector needs to be in full force knowing that these false economic narratives that benefit the rich need to be defeated by all of us."

