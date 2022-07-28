This Checkerboard Optical Illusion May Rack Your Brain

An optical illusion is grabbing attention online for its marvelous ability to trick the eyes of viewers. Called the checkerboard optical illusion, this visual art features a checkerboard, consisting of light and dark squares, with a cylindrical figure positioned at the corner. Being a 3-D figure, the cylinder casts a shadow on a few of the squares on the board. One has to decide whether the two squares – marked A and B – are identical or have different shades of grey. In the image, the two squares look different. The square marked B seems to be lighter than the one marked A. However, that is not the case. The squares are of the same brightness.

Take a look:

The illusion forces our minds into believing that the two squares are different due to a perceptual glitch. This glitch glorifies the difference between how visual information is processed by the brain and the eye. The illusion, created in 1995 by an MIT professor of visual science, Edward H. Adelson, shows how the shades are identical by placing two equally shaded lines adjacent to the two squares.

The illusion follows the mechanism that is mimicked by the Cornsweet illusion. As per the phenomenon, the gradient line at the centre dividing two sections makes the sections appear of different shade. It gives a glimpse into how our brain interacts with the edges of shapes and, according to it, perceives the surrounding area.

Our perception of colour is substantially influenced by what is in the vicinity of that colour. This is clearer when you place a square on differently shaded backgrounds. With a light background, the brain registers a dark-coloured square. With a dark background, the square appears to be of a lighter shade.

A real mind-bender, isn’t it. So, what do you have to say about this optical illusion?

