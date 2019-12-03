This Chef's Idea of Coming up with a '100% Edible' iPhone Cover Is a Game Changer

We all tend to use a back cover for our phones both for protecting it and giving it a new look.

However, not all phone covers are as durable as they should be. But, if they are something more interesting than just being durable, is there something to fret over?

To take away the worries of having a perfect mobile phone cover, a chef has come up with the idea of an edible phone cover. With a video describing the phone cover in making, chef Matt Adlard posted a video on Instagram. He captioned it, “Introducing to you, the all new, 2019 official, 100% Edible Apple iPhone 11 phone case * Is it shock resistant? No. Does it fit the phone perfectly? Debatable. It is heat proof? Absolutely not. BUT...it is 100% edible so who cares about all those features anyways.”

Describing about his idea and how the cover was made, he went on to write, “This week I got the most incredible toy from @teammayku *gifted* - who sent me their table top vacuum former which is a game changer! I used it to form my phone in its case, and build a reusable chocolate mold to test, and test and test. I sprayed it with cocoa butter and then created a chocolate shell. Given that thin shells of chocolate are pretty fragile...the feasibility of it fitting my phone perfectly was always flawed lol.”

The chef did not shy away from asking Apple about the possible collaboration. He wrote, “What do you think @apple - can we stock some for Christmas?!”

