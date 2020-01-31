This Chinese Mall is Offering 'Girlfriends' during Shopping at a Cost of Rs 10

In a bizarre move, a shopping mall in China's Guangdong Province is offering women to be taken as 'girlfriends' by customers, while they are busy deciding what to shop.

The move has been introduced in The Vitality City shopping complex in Heyuan City, where any person irrespective of gender, can avail the company of these women standing on podiums at a cost of Rs 10 for every for 20 minute.

According to reports, there'll be 15 females standing on podiums and one may choose to change their 'girlfriends' after every twenty minute, following which the woman shall return to her designated spot.

The women can also carry their partners' shopping bags or even manage their children!

In fact, customers can also ask them out for lunch or dates.

However, two rules exist — no one is allowed to touch them and they are not allowed to be taken outside the premises.

As per a report by The Sun, the shopping centre has claimed that the event "blew up the whole city".

