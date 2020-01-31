Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

This Chinese Mall is Offering 'Girlfriends' during Shopping at a Cost of Rs 10

However, two rules exist — no one is allowed to touch them and they are not allowed to be taken outside the premises.

News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2020, 10:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
This Chinese Mall is Offering 'Girlfriends' during Shopping at a Cost of Rs 10
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Justin Tallis)

In a bizarre move, a shopping mall in China's Guangdong Province is offering women to be taken as 'girlfriends' by customers, while they are busy deciding what to shop.

The move has been introduced in The Vitality City shopping complex in Heyuan City, where any person irrespective of gender, can avail the company of these women standing on podiums at a cost of Rs 10 for every for 20 minute.

According to reports, there'll be 15 females standing on podiums and one may choose to change their 'girlfriends' after every twenty minute, following which the woman shall return to her designated spot.

The women can also carry their partners' shopping bags or even manage their children!

In fact, customers can also ask them out for lunch or dates.

However, two rules exist — no one is allowed to touch them and they are not allowed to be taken outside the premises.

As per a report by The Sun, the shopping centre has claimed that the event "blew up the whole city".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram