This Chinese Man Had Bullet Stuck in His Skull For 2 Decades; Know What Happened Next

You’ve probably heard about people having severe headaches for years. Some people suffer from migraines or cervical pain, while others have diseases such as tumours.

But this person from China, who was afflicted by a severe headache for two decades, was in for a shock when doctors revealed that his headache was not caused by some disease but due to a bullet stuck in his skull.

It beggars belief that anything like this could happen. The Chinese man had been complaining of a headache for years. When the real reason behind the headache was revealed, he was also shocked to the core. He was clueless about how he had a bullet stuck in her skull for two decades.

Unusual incident:

A 28-year-old Shenzhen resident used to suffer from terrible headaches time and again. His agony gradually worsened, and it became more frequent. At first, he thought that it was happening due to the lack of enough sleep, but when it did not get better even after sleeping, he thought it would be better to go to the doctor. The doctors were astounded when they examined him after hearing his problem. The man’s MRI report at Shenzhen University General Hospital revealed that a metal bullet was stuck on the left side of his skull.

The person was clueless about the bullet:

When the doctors asked the patient about this, he had no idea about how the bullet got into the skull. Eventually, he said that when he was 8 years old, his brother was playing with an airgun, which got fired inadvertently.

The accidental fire had happened when the gun was placed on the person’s head. He covered the wound with hair and did not tell anything to his parents.

The bullet was said to be 0.5 cm to 1 cm.

As the wound was not too deep, he eventually forgot about it. Doctors say that the man’s survival from this incident is indeed a miracle as the bullet could not penetrate the skull.

