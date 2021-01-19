This Chinese Restaurant is Going Viral for its Hilariously Sarcastic Menu

Chinese food is one of the most famous cuisines in the world. From lightly tossed noodles to rich and spicy curries, almost everyone can find their choice in the diverse cuisine. Though it can be confusing for non-Chinese people to deduce what a meal is based on its name alone. But what if there was a menu that was very clear what any particular meal contained and at the same time managed to make you smile?

A Chinese restaurant is going viral on Twitter because of its unique and hilarious menu. It came in focus when a famous Twitter profile shared images of the menu on her profile citing her love for the place.

“Aunt Dai is my favourite Chinese restaurant in Montreal, but the REAL treat is the menu, featuring extremely honest commentary from the owner,” she said in the caption. True to her words, the string of photos she posted proves that the menu is, in fact, a treat!

To make things easier, most of the authentic Chinese names have been translated in English for the customers. But that’s not all. There are sarcastic captions on each of the food items with wildly hilarious commentary about each.

In one of the photos is a dish called Orange Beef in English along with the Chinese written in brackets. Below the photograph of the dish is a section called “Owner’s words.”

They say, “Comparing to our General Tao chicken, this one is not THAT good. Anyway, I’m not a big fan of North American Chinese food and it’s your call.”

It’s good that owner wages this fair warning about the dish not being THAT good. Additionally, their take on disliking American Chinese food is quite a common phenomenon among the Chinese populations.

Much like Desi Chinese food here, American Chinese food is quite different from the food that people actually eat in China. Just like we modified Chinese recipes into more “Indianised” versions to suit our taste buds, Americans and Canadians have been doing the same.

In another photo of a dish called Satay sauce beef, the owner makes a confession that they’ve never actually tried it. But it is one of the most popular dishes at the Aunt Dai restaurant and they add a question wondering if they should eat more at their own restaurant.

On a dish made with potatoes, chillies and vinegar, the owner takes a dig at American fast food culture and comments there are other potato dishes apart from French Fries.

Under one of the noodle dishes, the owner warns the customer to not expect it to “So tasty” because it has curry flavour.

The tweet thread has received over 72,000 likes and thousands of retweets. The replies were full of other fans of the restaurant along with people simply amused to discover this bizarre menu.

