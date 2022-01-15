This Chinese School Rewards Hard-working Students With Piglets, Here's Why

A school in China has come up with a unique way to reward its hard working and deserving pupils by gifting them piglets. The school in the southwestern Yunan province awarded the students piglets in a bid to encourage the pupils to study hard and to revitalize the local economy. The South China Morning Post reported that 20 students were selected for the reward by the Xiangyang elementary school in Yiliang, which falls under the most impoverished regions of the country. The students were selected according to their academic performance. Hou Changliang, a teacher from the school, told the South China Morning Post that Shanghai Xiangwu Public Welfare Fund sponsored the piglets in order to foster links between rural education and the rural economy. “This kind of reward has not only encouraged students but also helped their families,” said Mr Hou. “Although they don’t see the benefits from the piglets immediately, they will get more benefits from them in the future.”

Pictures and videos from the event were posted on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok which showed the piglets adorned with decorations being handed out to the student’s families while the pupils had a red paper flower badge on their chests. The weight of the piglets ranged between 5 and 10 kg each and sported yellow, white and black fur.

"Students at a primary school in a poor region of southwestern China have received piglets as a reward in an effort to encourage the pupils to study hard and to revitalise the local economy." https://t.co/hFYehUITnm— M. Selçuk Sümengen (@SumengenSelcuk) January 11, 2022

Mr Hou said that he often receives offers of donations for the school and the students from internet users but he turns them down because he wants the students to learn to work hard and not get dependent on donations. He wants them to understand that only through hard work can they attain dignity and power.

The school’s initiative was lauded by people on Chinese social media platforms like Weibo.

The school has just four teachers teaching 65 students.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.