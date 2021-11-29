This Chinese Therapy Involves Fire Needles to Cure Ailments, Will You Try it?

Across the world, there are hundreds of traditional practices to cure an ailment. Most people use allopathic medicines, while some still believe in homoeopathic and Ayurvedic treatment for diseases. But you might not have ever come across a unique method of treatment wherein parts of your body are set on fire. Yes, you read it right! The traditional Chinese treatment is known as fire therapy.

Based on a Chinese belief, the traditional practice involves the use of fire wherein hot needles are inserted into acupuncture points on the body. It also involves the use of heated cups for vacuum cupping. It is claimed that through fire therapy, all minor and major ailment like frozen shoulder, rheumatoid arthritis, rheumatism, lumbar disc hernia cervical spondylosis, joint sprains, tumours, gynaecology, andrology, and digestive problems can be treated.

As per a Chinese belief, it is important to maintain a balance of hot and cold elements in the body for overall wellness. In Chinese, it is called ‘qi’ and ‘chi’, considered to be the driving element of life. Apart from China, this therapy is also performed in Auckland and Egypt.

Although fire therapy is China’s traditional method of treatment, now the herbal medicine company Kuan Jian is also promoting it. To perform the practice, a little alcohol is poured on a wet towel which is placed directly on the patient’s skin and set on fire. It is believed that the body benefits from its heat as blood is nourished and circulation is also improved.

The therapy also involves applying a herbal paste on the body before placing an alcohol-burning towel. The heat produced from it is delivered through the needle at the acupuncture point.

Fire therapy practitioners claim its effectiveness as an alternate treatment of an ailment, but at present, there is not enough medical study to prove its authenticity and has no authorized certification either.

