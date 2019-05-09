Take the pledge to vote

»
This Chinese Website Lets People Hire ‘Professional Arguers’ to Make Angry Phone Calls

'Services' vary from standard angry phone call or message to full day of spam and h**e calls.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 9, 2019, 12:37 PM IST
Still from Hera Pheri | credit: YouTube
Who said you have to fight your own battles? Taobao, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s online shopping platform has launched a service that will allow people to hire a “professional arguer” to, well, argue on their behalf.

Recently, a reporter of the Chinese media outlet Red Star News went undercover as a customer, contacting individual sellers on Taobao to inquire about this peculiar service.

Soon, screenshots circulating online showed that for a fee ranging from 5 – 200 Chinese Yuan (approximately Rs 51 to Rs 2051), you can hire a “professional arguer” to verbally attack someone via phone calls or through messaging.

The hashtag “Substitute Arguing Service” (#代吵架业务#) has already collected nearly 5 million impressions on Chinese microblogging site Weibo.

According to radiichina.com, users have been searching for the service using the keyword “代骂架” or “代吵架”, which roughly translates to “substitute quarrel.”

“After contact is made, sellers will either directly send over a list of services or, if they’re the cautious type, ask you a few consultation questions first. The user can then select their argue-mentor, as well as the call’s duration and content. After the details are hammered out, payment is generally made via WeChat or QQ, rather than through Taobao’s usual Alipay system,” the website reports.

“Services” vary from standard angry phone call or message to full day of spam and h**e calls.
