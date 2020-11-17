'This Claim is Disputed': Twitter's Warning on Donald Trump's Tweets is Now a Hilarious Meme

It's not a good time to be Donald Trump. The incumbent US President who lost to Joe Biden in the recently concluded US Elections by a fair margin, has been on a Twitter meltdown for the past few days where he has constantly been pushing unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud. But this time, Twitter is taking none of it and hunting his tweets down one after another to flag them.

This claim about election fraud is disputed! -- this is the label Twitter has been using rather consistently to flag several tweets by Trump. The flagging is part of Twitter's new policy to point out fake news and by using it, Twitter purports that that most of the claims Trump has been sharing on the micrblogging site are bogus and untrue.

Amid confusing allegation of election fraud, however, Trump, outdid himself on Monday when he declared to Twitterverse that he had won the elections, which he did not.

I won the Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

The tweet police immediately flagged his post with a warning that read: ! Multiple sources called this election differently. Netizens, on the other hand, decided to have some fun by quoting Trump's tweet and making their own false yet hilarious claims.

And if you were to open Trump's Twitter timeline, you'll notice a sea of flagged tweets.

Sensing a pattern here, Twitterati are now mock-flagging their own tweets and the results are absolutely hilarious.

The earth is round.(This claim is disputed) — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) November 17, 2020

Feeling great lately!!⃝ This claim is disputed by official sources — carlos (@carloshevia9) November 17, 2020

I AM HAPPY !!⃝ — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 17, 2020

I AM VERY CLEAN!⚠️ This claim about cleanliness is disputed pic.twitter.com/VhL7GM6CAZ — Woozle&Taffy (@Woozle_Taffy) November 17, 2020

Trump will tweet “Good morning” and Twitter will tag “THIS CLAIM ABOUT THE TIME OF DAY IS DISPUTED “ — The Penguin (@Moskvaa) November 15, 2020

This is a dinosaur.ⓘ Official sources dispute this claim pic.twitter.com/wf7AyFQV6A — _Crocodiles (@_Crocodiles) November 17, 2020

College degree khatam kar lo, phir aish hi aish hai. !⃝ — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 17, 2020

ⓘ THIS CLAIM ABOUT BEING HELPFUL IS DISPUTED — let me know how i can be helpful (@vcstarterkit) November 17, 2020

I am going to workout in the morning starting tomorrow.❗️ This claim is disputed. — Sameer (@sameerabbas) November 16, 2020

IVE NEVER BEEN CLOSE TO A MENTAL BREAKDOWN DURING QUARANTINE ❗ — Bizarre Lazar ‍☠️ (@BizarreLazar) November 17, 2020

This claim is not disputed !⃝ — 100catboys (@mingyuwu12) November 17, 2020

Good morning⚠️ This claim about the morning being good is disputed. Learn more. — Adam Blade (@Red_Mage23) November 13, 2020

THE FIREFLIES WILL DEVELOP A VACCINE!!⃝ — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) November 17, 2020

The "this claim is disputed" meme is funny but also pretty wild how our wacky cartoon president's attempted soft coup has been turned into a meme in like 2 weeks — Astro Jew (with a gun) (@astro_jew) November 17, 2020

Joe Biden won 306 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College system that determined the presidential winner, according to Edison Research, far more than the 270 needed. This claim is not disputed.