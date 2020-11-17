News18 Logo

buzz

'This Claim is Disputed': Twitter's Warning on Donald Trump's Tweets is Now a Hilarious Meme

File image of Donald Trump (AP).

File image of Donald Trump (AP).

Twitter has been constantly flagging Donald Trump's tweets with warning labels stating that the post made by him could be false and possibly misleading.

Buzz Staff

It's not a good time to be Donald Trump. The incumbent US President who lost to Joe Biden in the recently concluded US Elections by a fair margin, has been on a Twitter meltdown for the past few days where he has constantly been pushing unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud. But this time, Twitter is taking none of it and hunting his tweets down one after another to flag them.

This claim about election fraud is disputed! -- this is the label Twitter has been using rather consistently to flag several tweets by Trump. The flagging is part of Twitter's new policy to point out fake news and by using it, Twitter purports that that most of the claims Trump has been sharing on the micrblogging site are bogus and untrue.

Amid confusing allegation of election fraud, however, Trump, outdid himself on Monday when he declared to Twitterverse that he had won the elections, which he did not.

The tweet police immediately flagged his post with a warning that read: ! Multiple sources called this election differently. Netizens, on the other hand, decided to have some fun by quoting Trump's tweet and making their own false yet hilarious claims.

And if you were to open Trump's Twitter timeline, you'll notice a sea of flagged tweets.

Sensing a pattern here, Twitterati are now mock-flagging their own tweets and the results are absolutely hilarious.

Joe Biden won 306 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College system that determined the presidential winner, according to Edison Research, far more than the 270 needed. This claim is not disputed.


