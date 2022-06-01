This 'Cleanliness Conscious' Dog Only Prefers Bottled Water

A ‘cleanliness conscious’ dog refused to drink water from the tap and has forced his owner to spend Rs 4,000 a month to purchase bottled water. Lizzi Pallister, the owner of this dog, realised that Henry (dog’s name) was demanding and needy when she brought him home.

According to a report in The Mirror, Henry is a five-month-old French bulldog. Henry turns up his nose at the tap water especially poured for him. He gently pushes the bowl, refusing to drink it. Henry wishes to be double-sure of the fact that he has been served bottled water only. To ensure this, he wants Lizzi to open a fresh bottle in front of him. Lizzi said that she has to purchase 2 packs of 12 bottles of water every week.

Besides bottled water, Henry loves to have juices. Lizzi said that when she gives her daughter juice in the morning Henry also wishes to have some. According to Lizzi, Henry would drink juice from a bottle if she held out one for him.

The 29-year-old said that the French bulldog is a pampered animal and even refuses to climb stairs and sleep alone. Henry also stops on walks in the hope of getting attention from people. Lizzi is in great awe of the adorable mannerisms shown by Henry.

Lizzi said that Henry is a diva and wishes to be the centre of attention all the time. Once Henry got grumpy when Lizzi took him off her lap. Lizzi said that Henry turned his back on her for an hour due to this gesture.

Henry also refuses to sleep on a dog bed Lizzi got for him. According to Lizzi, Henry is adamant about sleeping with her only.

This news went viral on social media and many users said that their dogs also refuse to drink tap water.

