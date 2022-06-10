This Clip Of Kid Playing In The Rain Will Take You Back To Your Childhood Days

Who doesn’t like to see carefree children playing around? The stage of life when you don’t have any responsibilities and just want to enjoy and have a time of your life is missed by every adult. Seeing children play and have fun makes us revisit our childhood and it feels exhilarating.

On Twitter, a user shared a video wherein a child was seen enjoying the rain oblivious to the whole world. His cuteness and carefree attitude attracted a lot of people. People liked to see the little child wearing a yellow raincoat enjoy the rain so much that the views crossed 1 crore in just 1 day. The tweet also got about 6 lakh likes.

The tweet read, “Meanwhile in the Netherlands.”

To make sure that the child doesn’t get drenched, the parents made him wear a yellow raincoat. Perhaps they must have known that a child who likes rain cannot be held back for long. But children are adept at defying all the plans of parents to keep their children safe from any sort of danger or mischief.

The child came out on the road in the middle of the rain. He tried enjoying the showers by trying to sit in a puddle of water but fell on his back while trying to do so.

Kids just wanna have fun.. 😂 Sound on pic.twitter.com/7lCembEcsx — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 8, 2022

The Netherlands is some of the few countries which is a safe country to have kids walk freely without an adult watching — Carlton Banks (@limpwhale_) June 8, 2022



The people in the comments also expressed their love for the video. A user wrote, “Kids just wanna have fun..” with a video of a kid jumping into a pool of mud. Another man enlightened people by informing, “The Netherlands is some of the few countries which is a safe country to have kids walk freely without an adult watching”.

