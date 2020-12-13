News18 Logo

This 'Clown Neighbour's' Hilarious Complaint Letter about AC Transportation has Left Netizens in Splits
3-MIN READ

This 'Clown Neighbour's' Hilarious Complaint Letter about AC Transportation has Left Netizens in Splits

(Credit: Twitter/ @Bhand_Engineer)

After the neighbour came to know that the new machine was of 1.5 ton, they immediately thought that it was the actual weight of the AC and filed a complaint with the society authorities.

A Twitter user had an interesting exchange with his neighbour after he bought a new air conditioner.

After the neighbour came to know that the new machine was of 1.5 ton, they immediately thought that it was the actual weight of the AC and filed a complaint with the society authorities. This goof up has now left desi Twitter in splits.

Harsh Mittal tweeted about the incident on December 9. Expressing his frustration, Harsh wrote: “This one absolute clown neighbour of mine raised a complaint against me in society.” Then he asked everyone to read the complaint filed by the woman to find out how confused she was.

In the letter, the complainant had written that she was filing the report after coming to know that Harsh had not only bought the 1.5 ton air conditioner but had also advised the delivery person to use the building elevator to get the machine to the fourth floor where Harsh lives. As the weight capacity of the elevator was only 350 kilograms, she said she stopped him from doing it.

Then she goes on to complain about the altercation that she had with Harsh on the topic. She says: “The capacity of the elevator, as we both know it, is 350 kgs. I asked him repeatedly to follow the guidelines and not use the elevator to carry such heavy electronics. To which he started a counter argument that a 1.5 ton air conditioner only weighs around 20 kgs and not 1500 kgs.” She hoped that strict action would be taken against him soon.

The tweet was soon quoted by many on the platform and the post has more than 10000 likes currently. For the unversed, the ton mentioned on an AC refers to its cooling effect and a 1.5 ton AC does not weigh 1.5 tons. Also, a ton of refrigeration is defined as the rate of heat transfer that results in the melting of 1 short ton of pure ice at 0 degree C in 24 hours.

Many Twitter users shared the information about what a ton means in terms of an AC on the thread.

But majority of them were concentrated on cracking jokes. One wondered how the woman was okay with the labourer carrying the heavy AC via the stairs if she thought it really weighed 1500 kg.

Another user posted that maybe the woman has a 1.5 ton AC and thus her concern!

One person wrote that she would absolutely lose her mind if Harsh got a water tank of 1000 liters fitted.

There were other tweets praising Harsh for buying an AC in December.


