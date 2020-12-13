This 'Clown Neighbour's' Hilarious Complaint Letter about AC Transportation has Left Netizens in Splits

A Twitter user had an interesting exchange with his neighbour after he bought a new air conditioner.

After the neighbour came to know that the new machine was of 1.5 ton, they immediately thought that it was the actual weight of the AC and filed a complaint with the society authorities. This goof up has now left desi Twitter in splits.

Harsh Mittal tweeted about the incident on December 9. Expressing his frustration, Harsh wrote: “This one absolute clown neighbour of mine raised a complaint against me in society.” Then he asked everyone to read the complaint filed by the woman to find out how confused she was.

In the letter, the complainant had written that she was filing the report after coming to know that Harsh had not only bought the 1.5 ton air conditioner but had also advised the delivery person to use the building elevator to get the machine to the fourth floor where Harsh lives. As the weight capacity of the elevator was only 350 kilograms, she said she stopped him from doing it.

Then she goes on to complain about the altercation that she had with Harsh on the topic. She says: “The capacity of the elevator, as we both know it, is 350 kgs. I asked him repeatedly to follow the guidelines and not use the elevator to carry such heavy electronics. To which he started a counter argument that a 1.5 ton air conditioner only weighs around 20 kgs and not 1500 kgs.” She hoped that strict action would be taken against him soon.

This one absolute clown neighbour of mine raised a complaint against me in society. Check the complaint letter and know why she's an absolute dumbfuck. pic.twitter.com/9KLNF0MfcA — Harsh (@Bhand_Engineer) December 9, 2020

The tweet was soon quoted by many on the platform and the post has more than 10000 likes currently. For the unversed, the ton mentioned on an AC refers to its cooling effect and a 1.5 ton AC does not weigh 1.5 tons. Also, a ton of refrigeration is defined as the rate of heat transfer that results in the melting of 1 short ton of pure ice at 0 degree C in 24 hours.

Many Twitter users shared the information about what a ton means in terms of an AC on the thread.

A ton is a unit of heat current . It equals 12000 British Thermal Units per hour. And a one ton AC basically means that if operated for an hour , that AC will remove 12000 BTU of heat energy from that space it is operating in. — Gaurav Kaushik (@k_gaurav8) December 10, 2020

But majority of them were concentrated on cracking jokes. One wondered how the woman was okay with the labourer carrying the heavy AC via the stairs if she thought it really weighed 1500 kg.

If she really believes the AC weighs 1500 kilos, so much that the lift could not bear it, so her solution is she expects the poor staff to carry it on their shoulders up the flight of stairs? More than her idiocy, it's her classist attitude to poor staff that really irks me. — Serenity Now! (@GreyingnCranky) December 10, 2020

To imagine she expected someone to carry a 1500kg material up the stairs, even if she had been right about the weight!! — Amartya Sarkar (@sarkaramartya) December 10, 2020

Another user posted that maybe the woman has a 1.5 ton AC and thus her concern!

Shayad uske ghar pe 1500 kg ka AC laga ho, aur woh elevator se nahi staircase se leke gayi ho itna bhaari AC. 😊 — Tarishka Gupta (@TarishkaGupta) December 10, 2020

One person wrote that she would absolutely lose her mind if Harsh got a water tank of 1000 liters fitted.

Bhai tu kal 1000 liter ki paani ki tanki lega toh, her reaction will be pic.twitter.com/eXqcKDZE38 — Ajuba (@Kaafi_weird) December 10, 2020

There were other tweets praising Harsh for buying an AC in December.