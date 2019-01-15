English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Coconut on Amazon is Costlier Than Two Sony Headphones and Twitter is Shell-Shocked
A semi-circular 'natural' coconut shell is being sold online for Rs 1400 and we aren't even kidding.
Image credits: Century Novelty / Amazon
Loading...
Buying a brown coconut? Usually pay only 20-30 bucks and you're good. However, if you are only interested in its outer covering, you'll have to do some planning and saving before taking the big step.
Because, believe it or not, a semi-circular coconut shell is being sold online for Rs 1400. Yep. And no, it isn't covered with some fancy art or has a special place in history to support its ridiculous price tag.
First spotted by Rema Rajeshwari, the IPS officer posted a screenshot of the expensive item listed on Amazon.
Seems like a joke, right? A quick search on the e-commerce website and our doubts were cleared.
Originally priced at Rs 3000, the seller was kind enough to sell the half coconut shell for Rs 1365.
Specifically sold for the Hawaiian luau parties, or your tropical getaways, the coconut shell comes with a special description.
Spice up the Luau Party with Tropical Tableware! Since no luau party is complete until everything is Hawaiian, don't forget the coconut cups! You can use the Hawaiian coconut cup for serving tropical drinks or as a luau table decoration, be creative! Holds approximately 4 1/2 ounces. 1 1/2" tall and 4 1/2" wide.
Like the rest of us, the coconut isn't perfect and comes with its own set of flaws.
This is an actual, real, coconut. Therefore, it may have cracks, dents and imperfections.
While it is unclear how many buyers have actually purchased it, there are some fascinating reviews (if not sarcastic)left under the party 'must-haves'.
Some are finding it too small.
Not a party person? Buyers have come up with alternate ways to utilise the coconut shell to its full potential.
"This was painted black and then black elastic glued to it to make a chin-strap, which made a bicycle helmet for my grandson's stuffed lion, who goes with grandson when he rides his bike. It was really cute," read one review.
"Much smaller than expected. Couldn't even use it. Took forever to arrive. I guess it could make an ok ashtray if I ever start smoking."
"This is the real thing and went well with my theme. I have never bought a fresh coconut, so I was surprised how small it was and the only reason it is 4 stars was it had a small crack at the end. I put cashews in it and got many compliments."
"Perfect for making horse galloping sounds, ala monty python!"
If you're looking for a new bra, buy in pairs.
"For best results, buy in pairs. With two and a bit of string you can make your very own coconut bra! You can also use them to travel across the European continent in place of horses. This most effective because you don't have to feed them. They also can conveniently double as food dishes in a pinch!"
Posted on Tuesday, Rema's tweet was met with shock and laughter while others responded with other 'absurd' items listed on e-commerce websites.
The Sony headphones, you ask? Here you go.
Because, believe it or not, a semi-circular coconut shell is being sold online for Rs 1400. Yep. And no, it isn't covered with some fancy art or has a special place in history to support its ridiculous price tag.
First spotted by Rema Rajeshwari, the IPS officer posted a screenshot of the expensive item listed on Amazon.
Seriously? ♀️ pic.twitter.com/btViUdhFbJ— Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) January 15, 2019
Seems like a joke, right? A quick search on the e-commerce website and our doubts were cleared.
Originally priced at Rs 3000, the seller was kind enough to sell the half coconut shell for Rs 1365.
Specifically sold for the Hawaiian luau parties, or your tropical getaways, the coconut shell comes with a special description.
Spice up the Luau Party with Tropical Tableware! Since no luau party is complete until everything is Hawaiian, don't forget the coconut cups! You can use the Hawaiian coconut cup for serving tropical drinks or as a luau table decoration, be creative! Holds approximately 4 1/2 ounces. 1 1/2" tall and 4 1/2" wide.
Like the rest of us, the coconut isn't perfect and comes with its own set of flaws.
This is an actual, real, coconut. Therefore, it may have cracks, dents and imperfections.
While it is unclear how many buyers have actually purchased it, there are some fascinating reviews (if not sarcastic)left under the party 'must-haves'.
Some are finding it too small.
Not a party person? Buyers have come up with alternate ways to utilise the coconut shell to its full potential.
"This was painted black and then black elastic glued to it to make a chin-strap, which made a bicycle helmet for my grandson's stuffed lion, who goes with grandson when he rides his bike. It was really cute," read one review.
"Much smaller than expected. Couldn't even use it. Took forever to arrive. I guess it could make an ok ashtray if I ever start smoking."
"This is the real thing and went well with my theme. I have never bought a fresh coconut, so I was surprised how small it was and the only reason it is 4 stars was it had a small crack at the end. I put cashews in it and got many compliments."
"Perfect for making horse galloping sounds, ala monty python!"
If you're looking for a new bra, buy in pairs.
"For best results, buy in pairs. With two and a bit of string you can make your very own coconut bra! You can also use them to travel across the European continent in place of horses. This most effective because you don't have to feed them. They also can conveniently double as food dishes in a pinch!"
Posted on Tuesday, Rema's tweet was met with shock and laughter while others responded with other 'absurd' items listed on e-commerce websites.
The Sony headphones, you ask? Here you go.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Mapping World's Biggest Confluence Of People, Faith, Politics
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Monday 14 January , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: Mapping World's Biggest Confluence Of People, Faith, Politics
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Share Ranveer Singh's Apology Video After His Remarks on Koffee With Karan Received Flak
- #MeToo: Boney Kapoor, Sharman Joshi & More Come Out in Rajkumar Hirani's Defense
- Trump Buys Junk Food for White House Banquet, Twitter Provides the Roast
- Someone Submitted A Stolen Photograph For The OnePlus World Photography Day Competition, And it Won
- Anna Faris Congratulates Ex-Husband Chris Pratt on His Engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results