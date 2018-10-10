English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Coffee Blend Grown by Tribal Farmers from Andhra Just Won a Gold Medal in Paris
From the valley of Araku in Andhra to Paris.
From the valley of Araku in Andhra to Paris.
The allure of coffee is one that is shared by many. The beverage is perfect for a pick-me-up, and is is a morning must for a large number of people. And while coffee is generally associated with countries such as Brazil, Ethiopia and Vietnam, India is not far behind when it comes to love for the bitter bean.
India produces several varieties of coffee - roasted, toasted, filter coffee, grated, powdered, instant and more. And though all these blends are nuanced and have their own flavour and richness, there exist almost a few hundred other strains of coffee in the world.
However, beating all these blends, an Indian coffee brand called 'Araku', produced by tribal youth, has won a gold medal at the Prix Epicures OR 2018 Award in Paris, France. This is the first time an Indian coffee blend has won the prestigious award.
'Araku' was founded to provide employment opportunities to tribal youth in the Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh. The coffee is almost exclusively produced by tribal farmers.
The Araku blend debuted in Paris only last year, and was placed beside popular coffee blend varieties from Sumatra, Colombo, etc.
The brand has opened a café store in Paris. Recently, it also started selling in the grocery store La Grande Epicerie. The initiative to promote the brand worldwide was spearheaded by the Naandi Foundation,with Mahindra and its chairman, Anand Mahindra as one its directors.
This achievement was put on Twitter by Naandi's CEO and co-founder Manoj Kumar.
Anand Mahindra also praised this win, pointing out that this was a huge milestone for India.
People however, were disappointed at the fact that the award winning blend, though India, was not available in India. But not to worry, Mahindra has promised that it soon will be.
This achievement was put on Twitter by Naandi's CEO and co-founder Manoj Kumar.
I urge all of you to applaud the adivasi farmers in Araku region and the @arakucoffee team in Paris which won the prestigious Gold Medal for the best coffee pod in the Prix Epicures OR 2018 Award in Paris, France. @anandmahindra @kris_sg pic.twitter.com/4pjV6SBgUh
— Manoj Kumar (@manoj_naandi) October 9, 2018
Anand Mahindra also praised this win, pointing out that this was a huge milestone for India.
A more important milestone than might seem apparent at 1st glance. In a land of gourmets, an Indian coffee, grown by Adivasis in an underdeveloped part of India, has been ranked as one of the best coffee brands in the market. It’s time Indian food brands crack the premium segment https://t.co/Uyk5YbdCeh
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 10, 2018
People however, were disappointed at the fact that the award winning blend, though India, was not available in India. But not to worry, Mahindra has promised that it soon will be.
It will be soon...wait for it! https://t.co/OcMyfM59zo
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 10, 2018
