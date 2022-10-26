This Comedian 'Predicted' WhatsApp Outage And Internet Can’t Keep Calm

There have been many seers and mystics that have predicted the future. From French astrologer Nostradamus to Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga. This comedian is all set to add her name to the list after she predicted WhatsApp’s global outage that occurred on Tuesday. In a tweet, comedian Sindhu Vee wrote, “Heads up: WhatsApp is going to break if tomorrow a billion Indians get Diwali AND a UK PM.” The odds of that coming true were low, but it did happen. Check out the tweet here:

Heads up: WhatsApp is going to break if tomorrow a billion Indians get Diwali AND a UK PM. — Sindhu Vee (@sindhuvfunny) October 23, 2022

Social media users were shocked at the accuracy of the tweet. Not only did Rishi Sunak become the UK’s new Prime Minister but WhatsApp also suffered a global outage that lasted well over an hour. Several users tweeted a snap of news outlets reporting the outage. Most asked her how she was so accurate in her predictions. A few users had a hilarious take on the entire situation. Sunak becoming the PM was not as happy an occasion for them. After all, it was a cue to compare kids, desi style. “As a British Indian I’m not happy! Mum tomorrow: ‘Why are you not prime minister?’” a tweet read.

As a British Indian I'm not happy! Mum tomorrow "why are you not prime minister" — Tom Hunt (@SeldomPrudent) October 23, 2022

Another user wrote, “It started with India’s victory over Pakistan in the cricket world cup yesterday. Now we have the Diwali festival today. If Sunak becomes UK PM, it will be a hat-trick for Indian social media.”

It started with India’s victory over Pak in the cricket world cup yesterday. Now we have Diwali festival today.

If Sunak becomes UK PM, it will be a hat trick for Indian social media. — Rajiv_1234 (@MannkibaatRajiv) October 24, 2022

Meanwhile, a third user had a more practical question for the comedian. “Please tell me the Nifty close price for tomorrow. Ghar girvi rakh diya hai options kharidne ko (I have mortgaged my house to buy options),” read the comment.

please tell nifty close price for tomorrow, ghar girvi rakh diya hai options kharidne ko — prasad fadke (@fadkep) October 25, 2022

Several others lined up asking the most important questions to them. One person had a request for Sindhu to reveal a true soulmate claiming to be tired of wasting time over wannabes. Another asked what were his chances of becoming the President of the United States. Perhaps the most common request was “when will I become a millionaire?”

The first Indian-origin PM of UK, Rishi Sunak has appointed the key members of his cabinet and held his first cabinet meeting on Wednesday after King Charles III invited him to form a government on Tuesday.

