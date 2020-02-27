This Comedian Put a Desi Spin on Words Donald Trump Mispronounced in India Speech

Perhaps what people have most taken away from US President Donald Trump's historic visit to India was his gross mispronunciations of what one would say were easy words on this side of the world.

The US President messed up multiple words during the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium in Gujarat and now comedian Jose Covaco has come out with a spoof of him attempting to get Trump to say the names correctly. Needless to say, soon after the video came out, it went viral.

In the video, Covaco can be seen enacting the role of a customer service executive, who is attempting to ask Trump various questions for a 'one-day three nights' vacation package.



The answers to the questions are all the Indian names and terms used by Trump during his Motera speech.

The video shows him asking the US president the pronunciation of the name of the greatest cricketer if he were Chinese as well as the pronunciation of Swami Vivekananda.

Since being posted the video has been viewed over 9 lakh times and has seen a host of hilarious comments. Twitterati too have shared the video alongside funny captions.

One person posted, “This is crazy, absolutely hilarious... Can't stop laughing creativity at next level.”

Another person posted, "Somebody give this guy a medal already. Great ingenuity."

Here’s how people reacted to the video on Twitter.

I am rolling on floor laughing! https://t.co/EMRoqeLGpc — The Harshal Gandhi (@harshalgandhi28) February 26, 2020

Please give @HoeZaay all the awards there are to be given in this country. https://t.co/nyd4d9B5rR — Vijay Basrur (@basrur) February 26, 2020

You are too good, and the ending — ダルメシュ・アフジャ (@ahuja_dharmesh) February 25, 2020

This is up there man in best EVARRRRR JOJE — Anupam Gupta (@b50) February 26, 2020



