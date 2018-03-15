English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Comedian Talking About Superstitions in India is All Kinds of Relatable
'Prasad ko mana nahi karte.'
Photo credits: Raunaq Rajani / YouTube
The fact that we Indians are superstitious is no secret.
We could be having a perfectly normal day and next moment *boom* an innocent black cat crosses our path and now we have a storm of bad luck coming our way. But as quickly as we invite trouble, we jugaadu folks always have a handy remedy to ward off the evil instantly. Touchwood.
From flipping inverted chappals to NOT cutting nails at night to avoiding non-veg on Tuesdays and Thursdays to hanging nimbu-mirchi in front of our vehicles for safety (airbags, who?), we desis have been following age-old practices because our nanis-dadis told us to do so without offering any logical explanation. And who wants a bad luck anyway, right?
Now, in a fresh gig, stand-up comedian Raunaq Rajani takes a deep dive into Indian superstitions that he has faced growing up in a conservative family.
Exam hacks.
Making a wish.
Prasad ko mana nahi karte.
(Credits: YouTube/FB)
Sharing the hilarious video on his Facebook page Rajani writes, "Hello! Here is my stand up video on Indian superstitions and my family. Please pass on this video to 1000 people and something beautiful will happen before you sleep tonight!"
You can watch it here:
Also Watch
We could be having a perfectly normal day and next moment *boom* an innocent black cat crosses our path and now we have a storm of bad luck coming our way. But as quickly as we invite trouble, we jugaadu folks always have a handy remedy to ward off the evil instantly. Touchwood.
From flipping inverted chappals to NOT cutting nails at night to avoiding non-veg on Tuesdays and Thursdays to hanging nimbu-mirchi in front of our vehicles for safety (airbags, who?), we desis have been following age-old practices because our nanis-dadis told us to do so without offering any logical explanation. And who wants a bad luck anyway, right?
Now, in a fresh gig, stand-up comedian Raunaq Rajani takes a deep dive into Indian superstitions that he has faced growing up in a conservative family.
Exam hacks.
Making a wish.
Prasad ko mana nahi karte.
(Credits: YouTube/FB)
Sharing the hilarious video on his Facebook page Rajani writes, "Hello! Here is my stand up video on Indian superstitions and my family. Please pass on this video to 1000 people and something beautiful will happen before you sleep tonight!"
You can watch it here:
Also Watch
-
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Wishes Birthday Girl Alia Bhatt, Releases Stills From Raazi; See Pictures
- Vaani Kapoor Turns Muse for Gauri-Nainika, Ashish N Soni; Sets the Ramp on Fire Twice
- Diana Penty Looks Effortless as She Turns Showstopper for Shyamal-Bhumika
- 2018 Yamaha R15 V3.0 First Ride Review: Your Entry into Performance Motorcycling
- The Dos And Don'ts Of Wearing Florals