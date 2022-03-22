This Company in the US Turns Dead Humans Into Reef. Here's How

Have you ever thought that your dead body could contribute to a thriving marine ecosystem? Yes, you read that right because a Florida-based firm, Eternal Reefs, offers green burials — making reefs out of dead people.

Eternal Reefs combines a person’s cremated remains with pH-neutral, environmentally friendly concrete. They make a reef ball, which is a type of artificial reef, of that mixture. Before being lowered to the seafloor, each reef can be personalised with handprints and bronze memorial plaques.

Eternal Reefs works with The Reef Ball Foundation and Reef Innovations that builds the balls. The balls, which are more than a metre high and two metres wide weighing between 250kg and 1,800kg, have a rough surface on which marine plants and animals such as corals and algae can grow. So far, the organisation has sunk about 3,000 memorial reefs in 25 locations ranging from Texas to New Jersey.

According to a report in The Guardian, Eternal reefs has seen the number of requests to turn the cremated remains into reef balls, triple during the pandemic. These requests are mostly from people who love the sea – and have a notion that in death they can help regenerate marine life.

The cost of green burial is similar to that of a traditional funeral in the United States, falling between $4,000 to $7,495.

What are reef balls?

Reef balls are hollow and often include multiple convex-concave holes of varied sizes to create whirlpools that closely resemble actual coral reef conditions. Reef balls are built of pH-balanced microsilica concrete with a rough surface roughness to encourage marine creatures including corals, algae, coralline algae, and sponges to settle on them. Since the late 1990s, more than 750,000 reef balls from 70 countries around the world have been dumped into the ocean to ensure the growth of seaweed.

