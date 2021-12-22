This Company is Hiring a ‘Chief Meme Officer’ and Internet is Queuing up With Resumes

Hike, a cross-platform instant messaging app, announced on Tuesday an industry-first Web3 referral programme for a diverse set of over 30 openings. Among the 30 openings, there is a fascinating opportunity to become a Chief Meme Officer at the company. According to Hike, a contest titled #HikeMemeLord has already begun and almost 130 entries for the post have been received so far. Hike said in a statement, “The new hiring initiatives are in line with Hike’s strategic plans to build the Rush Gaming Universe (RGU) a mobile gaming platform where players battle in India’s most popular casual games and use their skills to ‘Play, Compete, Win."

“With blockchain, the world is entering a new era of gaming, one where players will participate in a new kind of game economy where they are also owners of the networks they help create," the company added.

Gaming has always been bite-sized entertainment and with web3, the company believes it can be a means to provide brand new economic opportunities to the world.

For those who want to participate, they can create a meme in gif, short video, or in jpeg on Rush by Hike App. They will have to tweet their meme on Twitter account and tag @team_hike and also have to post on the Instagram account and tag @Hikeapp using #HikeMemeLord.

Do you eat, sleep & breathe memes? Do people call you the 'Meme Machine'?Participate in the #HikeMemeLord contest & win up to $USDT 300 & 20 Hike Swag Boxes! Check out the website for deets → https://t.co/qMKtTs5UvJ pic.twitter.com/7rj017xYHL — Hike (@Team_Hike) December 14, 2021

Users can join Hike’s Discord Server and share their memes on the company’s meme channel. And can submit the entry via this form for verification.

Hike’s founder Kavin Bharti Mittal, who also happens to be Indian telecom baron Sunil Mittal’s son, is offering anyone Ether (ETH) tokens in return for referring new employees for his company under an initiative for their new gaming initiative called the Rush Gaming Universe. Apart from the meme officer’s role, the openings also include roles like ‘crypto game economist’, reported Business Insider.

(With inputs from IANS)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.