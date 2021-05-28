Love Making Memes? This Company is Looking for 'Artist' to 'Sh*tpost' All Day for Rs 87 Lakh

If you have Indian parents, you will have at least once in your life been told “staring at your phone all day won’t get you anywhere in life," while you were probably smiling at a meme. This is perhaps the strangest testament that they were wrong - memes can potentially get you somewhere - even to the point of an INR 7-figure salary if you’re efficient at making memes - and sh*tposting about things that happen, all day, every day. Yes, we’re talking about a legitimate job. Gitcoin is hiring a ‘Meme Artist / Sh**poster + Community Manager’ to make memes for them all day long.

Gitcoin describes itself “a community of funders and builders that want to see web3 thrive. Together, we’ve helped developers raise nearly $20mm by enabling individuals using novel and experimental mechanisms such as quadratic funding."

The ideal candidate for this role they are looking for requires “at least has some experience with crypto communities, solid organizational skills, great vibes, and already spends way too much time on Twitter and Discord. This role will include elements of design, community building, and developer relations. More specifically, Creating content around events and activities happening in the Gitcoin community, Memeing Gitcoin’s community governance process into existence, Moderating Discord and other channels where the Gitcoin community lives, Finding new and novel ways to improve the Discord experience, Helping new community members navigate the ecosystem and go from 0-1 in web3, Moderating and posting updates on Gitcoin’s Twitter."

What do you have to do to apply? Simply send them an email with a link to your twitter/github (if you’re active there), tell them about your experience managing another Discord community and send some 10/10 meme.

The job offer is posted on Cryptocurrency jobs, and pays from $80,000 – $120,000 or an upper limit of Rs 87,04,860. The job description further states that job is at the moment remote-working. “We are a fully remote team, but team members will need to be able to work at least partially in MST (Colorado time)."

Sharing a screenshot of the job posting, one person wrote on Twitter, “This is a six figure meme making job at a legit company. No matter how silly your kid’s interests seem… don’t ever tell them they should give them up for a “real job”"

This is a six figure meme making job at a legit company.No matter how silly your kid’s interests seem… don’t ever tell them they should give them up for a “real job” pic.twitter.com/QJ3qzEWIxp — Nat Eliason (@nateliason) May 27, 2021

If meme-making is your passion, you should definitely consider applying for the job, and finally tell your parents, “Hey mum, look at my salary - and look, no engineering or medical degree got me here!"

