This Company is Selling Valentine's Day Perfume That Smells Like French Fries

It’s that time of the year when love is in the air. Now, one might doubt the sanctity of the phrase ‘love is in the air,’ considering the intangible nature of love. However, all the doubts disappear if you have ever gotten a whiff of freshly fried french fries. That salty and heavy aroma, that smell, is what justifies the existence of the phrase ‘love is in the air.’ A US-based company has now bottled this embodiment of love in the air and is spreading the joy entailed with the smell of French fries in a bottle of perfume. Yes, you heard that right. Now, you and your loved one can smell like fresh potato fries, thanks to Idaho Potato Commission (IPC).

Frites by Idaho is a limited-edition fragrance packed in a roughly 4-inch-tall golden bottle and is grabbing multiple eyeballs (and nostrils) on Valentine’s Day. “Uniquely crafted from a blend of essential oils and distilled Idaho Potatoes, this fragrance will invite memories of fry-tastic days gone by,” read the post for the “tantalising fragrance inspired by the irresistible scent of French fries” on Instagram.

Take a look:

Although the creation sounds bizarre at first, let us tell you that the fragrance is the result of a widely popular and coherent consensus built by the company. On surveying, the Idaho Potato Commission – a state agency responsible for promoting the signature crop – found that 90 percent of all Americans love the smell of this fried side delicacy. The bottle that is currently out of stock is available for a dollar and 89 cents, or roughly Rs.142.

“The hardest part of the process was coming up with formulas. We did not employ a perfumer and created the perfume in-house. We just looked at lots of different perfumes,” Jeweldean Hull, Member, IPC, told Newsweek. Hull also mentioned that they even considered using refined oil as one of the ingredients but chucked it as it made the perfume look oily.

Finally, a mixture of Idaho distilled russet potatoes, considered the best potatoes for French fries, and essential oils produced the smell that never fails to overwhelm. The company has kept the sale limited but claims to be open about making this a concrete product. “If people say ‘We have to have this,’ we will go from there,” Hull said.

