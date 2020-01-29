Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

This Company will Now Track E-Scooter Riders and Blast Them for Violating Rules

An e-scooter-sharing company has come up with a way to reprimand riders flouting the traffic rules and riding on sidewalks.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 29, 2020, 2:55 PM IST
This Company will Now Track E-Scooter Riders and Blast Them for Violating Rules
Image for Representation (Reuters)

Riding an e-scooter on the streets can be a little daunting for the riders; however, it is more so dangerous for pedestrians when the riders take their vehicles up on the sidewalks.

Now, an e-scooter-sharing company has come up with a way to reprimand riders flouting the traffic rules and riding on sidewalks.

Electric vehicles giant Lime has now decided to ensure that people renting e-scooters from their app follow the rules.

According to Lime's rules, a rider has to wear a helmet, cannot double-ride and can’t drink and ride. As companies can't monitor how every rider using the battery-driven vehicles is riding, Lime has started tracking the rides.

While other scooter firms such as Bird and VeoRide use AI detection to get riders to stick to the rules, in a pilot programme launched in San Jose of California on January 28 (Tuesday), Lime began ascertaining the ground on which the scooter was running.

The company will be looking at the accelerometer and speed data to determine the vibration of the surface that someone is riding on.

This way Lime’s AI model can detect if it is a sidewalk or street the scooter is travelling on.

According to Mashable India, the company claims to be accurate 95 per cent of the time.

If a rider’s trip was mostly on a sidewalk (over 50 per cent), they will get a notification chastising them for flouting the rules.

Later, the firm aims to send a map pinpointing exactly where one went off the streets. An email regarding the same will also be sent to the linked ID of the user.

