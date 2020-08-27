This Company Will Pay You $1,000 to Go on a Digital Detox. But There's a Catch

In today’s time the internet is not only a very strong addiction, but is also each one’s necessity. Ever since the lockdown across the world began the dependency on the internet has increased by many folds.

According to a report published in CNN , a company called Satellite Internet is giving away $1000 to any person who is willing to go on an digital detox for 48 hours. However, the catch here is that Salt Lake City-based company has mentioned that the detox needs to be done in an RV in a national park in the United States.

Once the participant of the challenge reaches the said destination he or she will have to give up any and every technological device. The brand will also be paying the rent of accommodation up to $1000. This amount is separate from the one that the winner will get.

The criteria of taking part includes that the participant be over 25 years of age, must have a valid driver's license and should be eligible to work in the US. The winner will be chosen on September 23, 2020.

Emphasising upon the need of this challenge, Tim Tincher, staff researcher said, "We know that staying connected has become more important than ever but that doesn't mean we're still prone to too much screen time".