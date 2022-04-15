This Condom Brand Wished Ranbir, Alia with a Quirky Post Using 'Channa Mereya' Twist

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married at an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. After the ceremony, best wishes from friends, relatives, and fans poured in. Several brands such as Amul and Zomato also joined the bandwagon and wished the couple. Another brand also joined the list and somehow managed to crack up netizens with its witty post. Condom brand Durex’s latest post has been dedicated to Alia and Ranbir for their wedding and it has gone viral online. The post has its sense of quirkiness as it had a reference to Channa Mereya, a song from Ranbir Kapoor’s 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

“Dear Ranbir and Alia, Mehfil mein tere hum na rahein jo, FUN toh nahi hai,” read Durex’s post dedicated to the newlyweds. “Where can we RSVP? Asking for a friend…Click the link in bio to buy!," says the caption. While the brand is being hailed for its marketing strategy, netizens in the comment section can be seen leaving laughing emojis. “Bhaiiiii bhaiii i love Durex ka post more than Alia Ranbir ke post," wrote an Instagram user. "

Creativity and marketing level is high," wrote another user.

Meanwhile, the internet went gaga over the wedding photos, their wedding trousseau and stars in attendance. Also, a tiny detail of the ceremony stuck out for many. While posting the photos on Instagram, Alia Bhatt wrote a heartfelt note in which she said that they got married at their ‘favourite spot’, the balcony, in which they spent the last five years of their relationship. For space-starved Mumbaikars, the fact that the couple has a balcony big enough to get married in was the most interesting part of the ceremony. Netizens took to Twitter to express their incredulity.

“Forget Aalia and Ranbir’s wedding photos, who owns a balcony big enough in Bombay to host a wedding where most of the Bollywood industry is present," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Love how Alia bragged that they got married on their balcony because Bombay mein balcony hona show off karne ki hi baat hai."

