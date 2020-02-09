This Confrontation Between Mother Bear and Tigers in Ranthambore Teaches us All a Lesson

The internet is a strange place that can clearly entertain you with its many tales. In one of these tales shared on Twitter, the courage of a mother sloth bear comes out as a winner against the might of the tigers.

A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site to tell a decade-old story from the "Ranthambhore tiger reserve about 6 wild animals – a mama Sloth bear with two babies on her back, a pair of mating tigers and an ape with a camera (me)."

Let me tell you a story from Ranthambhore tiger reserve about 6 wild animals – a mama Sloth bear with two babies on her back, a pair of mating tigers and an ape with a camera (me). It’s an old story from almost a decade ago. Pardon the poor quality of pictures. Read on. pic.twitter.com/TGJ3Qub6ZO — adityadickysingh (@adityadickysin) February 8, 2020

The user, Aditya said that he "had heard that there was a mating pair of tigers in an area called Kala Paani and we went there hoping to get pictures of the mating tigers. We did find a male tiger Ustaad and female called Noor."

I had heard that there was a mating pair of tigers in an area called Kala Paani and we went there hoping to get pictures of mating tigers. I had heard that there was a mating pair of tigers in an area called Kala Paani. We did find a male tiger Ustaad and female called Noor. pic.twitter.com/V9qD9wzQK7 — adityadickysingh (@adityadickysin) February 8, 2020

Taking to the next Tweet he said that after a short wait he saw a mother bear with two young ones on her back. "The curious cubs were playing with each other while the mother started walking in the towards the tigers. We thought that the bear was in serious danger."

After a short wait we saw a mother bear with two young ones on her back – this is how they transport them over long distances. The curious cubs were playing with each other while the mother started walking in the towards the tigers. We thought that the bear was in serious danger. pic.twitter.com/PwmpaQvtK1 — adityadickysingh (@adityadickysin) February 8, 2020

Adding further he said that after the tigress got up and started stalking the bear, he "could hear two voices in his head – one telling that the bear is going to die and the other telling to keep calm and stay steady. Easier said than done."

Soon the tigress got up and started stalking towards the bear and the bear still did not realize what was going on. I could hear two voices in my head – one telling me that the bear is going to die and the other telling me to keep calm and stay steady. Easier said than done. pic.twitter.com/XfrkDzeTiF — adityadickysingh (@adityadickysin) February 8, 2020

In the later tweets to follow, Aditya described that how on getting the "scent of the tigers", the bear raised her head to see them approaching. After the "babies instantly buried their pale snout in the mother's fur", she charged at the "full-grown tigress". "Raw Courage," he added.

One might wonder that "big cats like tigers have no real competition in the wild and they are not used to other animals charging at them." But having faced with such a situation the tigress decided to "retreat, hoping that the bear would just go." But the story took a twist.

The mother bear got the scent of tigers. She raised her head and saw the approaching tigress. She called out to the babies and they instantly buried their pale snout in themother's fur. Then she charged at the tigress. CHARGED AT A FULL-GROWN TIGRESS. Raw Courage. pic.twitter.com/L88kSqXan7 — adityadickysingh (@adityadickysin) February 8, 2020

I did not expect that and neither did the tigress. Big Cats like tigers have no real competition in the wild and they are not used to other animals charging at them. The tigress decided to retreat, hoping that the bear would just go. This was definitely not supposed to be. pic.twitter.com/e846Z0VY8h — adityadickysingh (@adityadickysin) February 8, 2020

Realising that the bear will not let her go off just like that, the tigress took to a confrontation.

When the tigress realized that the bear is not going to let her get away from what was now a messy situation for the tigress, she decided to confront the aggressive mama. She turned to face a very angry bear that was by now standing on her rear legs with the babies clinging on. pic.twitter.com/355Ts8VBsC — adityadickysingh (@adityadickysin) February 8, 2020

What the bear did next, had left Aditya in an amusement. "The bear then went down on all four legs and bowed her head low challenging the tigress – a sign of extreme agitation: he said adding, "If you are on foot in the wild and you see a tiger or a bear doing this – you have very little time left on this planet. Take my word for it. Don’t try it."

The tigress' response was even more surprising for Aditya, as she "bolted". "The tigress realized that she had bitten off more than she could chew. FIGHT OR FLIGHT. After few tense moments the tigress decided that flight was a better option," he said adding, "No one had ever told me that this could happen."

The bear then went down on all four legs and bowed her head low challenging the tigress – a sign of extreme agitation. If you are on foot in the wild and you see a tiger or a bear doing this – you have very little time left on this planet. Take my word for it. Don’t try it. pic.twitter.com/JLc4ikl5bF — adityadickysingh (@adityadickysin) February 8, 2020

The tigress realized that she had bitten off more than she could chew. FIGHT OR FLIGHT. After few tense moments the tigress decided that flight was a better option. She turned around and bolted. BOLTED – THE TIGRESS BOLTED. ONE DOWN. No one had ever told me that this could happen pic.twitter.com/BDBa8hI6C2 — adityadickysingh (@adityadickysin) February 8, 2020

All this while, the Ustad was just being a mere spectator. After being quite unhappy about seeing his team lose, he decided to step forward. "The moment Ustaad got involved the bear got up on her real legs and started swinging arms while screaming," read the post.

How is it supposed to be when "male tigers approach any animal in Indian jungles?" The animal runs? But here the male "decided to retreat" when the bear fought back so "aggressively".

All this while Ustaad, the male tiger, was watching his team loose. I think this was too much for the king of the jungle’s ego and he decided to get involved. The moment Ustaad got involved the bear got up on her real legs and started swinging arms while screaming. pic.twitter.com/7BMjwKiXMq — adityadickysingh (@adityadickysin) February 8, 2020

Come on – male tigers approach any animal in Indian jungles and that animal runs – that is how it was supposed to be. The bear was not supposed to fight back so aggressively. CHEATING. The male decided to retreat too. TWO DOWN pic.twitter.com/pG6ZggHVA6 — adityadickysingh (@adityadickysin) February 8, 2020

After the mating pair "chickened out," netizens were only left to realise that the tale is one of those childhood stories, where at the end you want to ask, "So what's the moral of the story?. Aditya adds, "Never underestimate a mother."

Score as yet – Bear 2 / Tiger 0. And a very unsteady ape was trying to document it all. Once the bear realized that both the tigers had chickened out she walked off towards the direction that she had come from……. pic.twitter.com/S4gLSOtM95 — adityadickysingh (@adityadickysin) February 8, 2020

………leaving behind two very sheepish big cats. King and Queen of that part of the jungle got nearly decimated by a mother bear with two small babies on her back. It does not get more inspiring than this. Moral of the story – NEVER EVER UNDERESTIMATE A MOTHER. pic.twitter.com/nf779b0TOI — adityadickysingh (@adityadickysin) February 8, 2020

The post went on to become viral too soon with Twitterati thronging to comment's section to express their views on the powerful story of an angry mamma bear.

