This Coonhound From US Holds Guinness World Record For Having Longest Ears

A three-year-old dog, Lou, from Oregon, USA, has made it to the Guinness World Records for having the longest ears.

On Thursday, September 23, the 2022 edition of the annual publication of the Guinness World Record book, which features a host of new record-breakers from all around the world, was released.

Talking about the three-year-old, black and tan coonhound Lou, the Guinness World Records, on its official website, wrote, “She’s a sweet, sassy and a smart puppy”. According to the record, each of Lou’s ears measures 13.38 inches.

Paige Olsen, the pet owner, explained that Lou is a black and tan coonhound and usually all coonhound dogs have extended ears up to at least to the tip of their nose.

Olsen further said that all tan and black coonhound puppies have beautiful long ears, and some are just longer than other dogs of the same breed.

Speaking with a publication, Olsen said that when a coonhound dog is tracking out in a field, their long ears drag on the ground and stir up scents, making them a great tracker. The dogs, with the help of their long ears, can easily track very old areas that other breeds may find difficult to do.

Olsen is a veterinary technician by profession. She said that because of the length of the coonhound’s ear, the dog does not require any special care.

Olsen mentioned that she checks her dog’s ears once a month for cleanliness. In the winter season, to provide warmth, she drapes an ear warmer on Lou’s ears to keep them from dragging in the snow.

Lou’s long ears are no physical problem for her. Whoever sees her, wants to hold her long ears. Olsen explains Lou has also participated in various dog shows and has won titles at the American Kennel Club and Rally Obedience. Paige further expressed her happiness as her dog Lou now holds the world record and is extremely proud of her.

