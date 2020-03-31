This Coronavirus Version of Do Re Mi from 'Sound of Music' is Making 90s Kids Nostalgic

During these times when the world is faced with the deadly pandemic, people have been flooding social media with art and entertainment based on the latest coronavirus. Joining the bandwagon is a ‘Do Re Mi’ version of the disease.

The video shows Maria from the classic film Sound of Nation singing the song. The clip which is 5 minutes and 40 seconds long has been viewed over 29 lakh times till now, on YouTube alone.

Most users have appreciated the sheer brilliance while others who have been struck by nostalgia too wrote good things about it.

A user wrote, “It feels like we are in some weird form of the twilight zone”.

Hailing the efforts, another said, “This is so wholesome and wonderful. Sound of Music was the first film I ever saw in the cinema (as a toddler in my mum's arms). We really need to spread the "stay at home" message here in New Zealand and this is a great way to do it. Thanks!!”

Apart from sharing the lyrics, the creator has also written, “The Sound of a Pandemic! Don't worry, Maria and the Von Trapplings know how to deal with it!”

Till now, over 7 lakh people have been affected by the deadly virus and more than 37 thousand people have lost their lives across the globe because of the disease.