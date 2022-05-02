This Couple Travels the World With 3 Kids, Teaches Them at Home to Continue Learning

In a world where parents force their kids to study for long hours, This couple is an inspiration. The 40-year-old Mike Pope and his wife Brooke are breaking the stereotypes and are focused on travelling the world. In the last three years, their kids Max, Mila, and Daisy have seen more than 15 countries without compromising on their education. Isn’t it surprising?

The story of Mike and Brooke is going viral on the internet for all the right reasons. The couple believes that travelling is as important as settling down and ditched their regular jobs as firefighters and travel agents a few years ago.

They have now indulged in the remote online marketing roles through which they fund their lavish lifestyles. The family of five with all kids under 10 originally belongs to Melbourne city of Australia. The couple and kids have been to Malta, Mexico, Serbia, Boston, Florida, Iceland, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and many parts of Australia in the last three years.

Talking to the mirror, Mike revealed, “Brooke and I have always loved travelling and adventures, and we visited a lot of places before having the kids.” He further asserted, “We went to Disney World in Florida, and then down to Mexico where we ended up getting stuck for four months when Covid-19 hit.”

As Australian borders were close, the couple went on to travel to many places as they didn’t have any choice. However, they just loved it. They returned home during Christmas 2020 but didn’t choose to settle down.

The family travels in a 4×4 caravan now. Talking about the kid’s education, Brooke revealed that they are educating their kids at home. Apart from that, kids are also learning a lot of things while on road, meeting new people and exploring new adventures.

Revealing their plans, Brooke also told the news portal that they were planning to settle down for some time to let kids get a proper education. However, they are not just in a hurry to do so.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.