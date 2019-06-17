Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

This Couple’s Combined India-Pakistan Jersey at World Cup is Why We Love Cricket

A Canadian couple, who were from India and Pakistan originally, wore a stitched jersey, one half for India, and one half for Pakistan.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:June 17, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
This Couple’s Combined India-Pakistan Jersey at World Cup is Why We Love Cricket
A Canadian couple, who were from India and Pakistan originally, wore a stitched jersey, one half for India, and one half for Pakistan.
Loading...

Cricket, is known as 'the gentleman's game.'

While the India versus Pakistan cricket sees bitter rivalry every time the World Cup rolls around, the game doesn't necessarily have to be that way.

The spirit of the game may be competitiveness, and that shone through in the ICC World Cup 2019 India versus Pakistan match yesterday, but there was also another essence captured: the one of cricket.

A Canadian couple who were at the stands at the Manchester stadium were sporting an unique jersey to express this sentiment of cricket: a half-and-half stitched jersey of India and Pakistan.

The couple, who were from India and Pakistan and wore a stitched jersey, one half for India, and one half for Pakistan. The reason behind it? The point of the celebration of the game was cricket, and not the bitter rivalry.

A picture posted on Twitter, shows this unity.

While people may have come up with memes and mean comments to roast each other during the match, this picture captures the actual essence of cricket - the point should be cricket, and not the feuding rivalry.

True spirit of the game.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram