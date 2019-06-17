This Couple’s Combined India-Pakistan Jersey at World Cup is Why We Love Cricket

Cricket, is known as 'the gentleman's game.'

While the India versus Pakistan cricket sees bitter rivalry every time the World Cup rolls around, the game doesn't necessarily have to be that way.

The spirit of the game may be competitiveness, and that shone through in the ICC World Cup 2019 India versus Pakistan match yesterday, but there was also another essence captured: the one of cricket.

A Canadian couple who were at the stands at the Manchester stadium were sporting an unique jersey to express this sentiment of cricket: a half-and-half stitched jersey of India and Pakistan.

The couple, who were from India and Pakistan and wore a stitched jersey, one half for India, and one half for Pakistan. The reason behind it? The point of the celebration of the game was cricket, and not the bitter rivalry.

A picture posted on Twitter, shows this unity.

Spotted this couple at the #IndiaVsPakistan @cricketworldcup game and was intrigued by their jerseys! Husband is from Pakistan, wife from India so both stitched up India-Pak jerseys & wore them! Both are Canadians, watching the game in England, rooting for peace #SpiritofCricket pic.twitter.com/KrUjtkjFMn — Lakshmi Kaul (@KaulLakshmi) June 16, 2019

While people may have come up with memes and mean comments to roast each other during the match, this picture captures the actual essence of cricket - the point should be cricket, and not the feuding rivalry.

Would have been better to have a thin strip of England jersey in between… https://t.co/niXQ8ANi7x — Member of Whale (@sidin) June 16, 2019

Exactly it's just a game all we need is thorough enjoyment no hate no taunts no inflammatory sounds. — Kshama (@Kshama76616584) June 16, 2019

No matter who won the match yesterday, but this is something which will make you feel United.. United by humanity; divided by partition #IndiaVsPakistan #ICCWorldCup2019 https://t.co/7ySmeQ8jjw — Baisali (@Baisali60635767) June 17, 2019

The ONLY time I will ever sanction a half-and-half piece of sport kit. https://t.co/bOUKL1LMEy — Old Man Student (@StudentBremner) June 16, 2019

World needs more and more people like them! They really brought smile to my face! 🙋‍♀️👏✌️ https://t.co/GKuYiUH9bM — Hafsa khan (@Hafsakhanswati) June 16, 2019

True spirit of the game.