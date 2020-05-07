BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

This 'Covid-19 Safe' Restaurant Will Only Serve Solo Diners by Delivering Food With Rope

(Image credit: Facebook/ Bord For En)

(Image credit: Facebook/ Bord For En)

Acting upon this in real life, the wife, Linda said that such a 'Covid-19 safe restaurant' should be made available to everyone.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 10:14 AM IST
Share this:

While social distancing has become the need of the hour during the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, one restaurant in Sweden has taken the practice of distancing to a new level by serving solo diners only.

The restaurant, appropriately named as Bord For En or Table For One, will be in operation from May 10 till August 1 and the food will be delivered to a table in the middle of an empty table via a rope, ensuring social distancing at its peak.

According to a report in CNN, the idea came following the owners', who are also a couple, lunch with each other's family. During the lunch, the husband, a former chef, had served food to his mother-in-law through a window while making a point to socially distance.

Acting upon this in real life, the wife, Linda said that such a 'Covid-19 safe restaurant' should be made available to everyone.

The couple informed that there'll be no additional staff required as there will be only one table and chair for a single person and the food will be delivered in a basket attached to a rope.

The restaurant will be opened for everyone irrespective of a person's financial conditions as "these are the difficult times", where many people have lost their jobs.

However, the guests can offer any amount they wish as a token of gratitude for the free meal served.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading