This 'Covid-19 Safe' Restaurant Will Only Serve Solo Diners by Delivering Food With Rope

While social distancing has become the need of the hour during the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, one restaurant in Sweden has taken the practice of distancing to a new level by serving solo diners only.

The restaurant, appropriately named as Bord For En or Table For One, will be in operation from May 10 till August 1 and the food will be delivered to a table in the middle of an empty table via a rope, ensuring social distancing at its peak.

According to a report in CNN, the idea came following the owners', who are also a couple, lunch with each other's family. During the lunch, the husband, a former chef, had served food to his mother-in-law through a window while making a point to socially distance.

Acting upon this in real life, the wife, Linda said that such a 'Covid-19 safe restaurant' should be made available to everyone.

The couple informed that there'll be no additional staff required as there will be only one table and chair for a single person and the food will be delivered in a basket attached to a rope.

The restaurant will be opened for everyone irrespective of a person's financial conditions as "these are the difficult times", where many people have lost their jobs.

However, the guests can offer any amount they wish as a token of gratitude for the free meal served.