BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

This Covidiot Woman Has Cut a Hole in Her Mask to Help her Breathe

This Covidiot Woman Has Cut a Hole in Her Mask to Help her Breathe

There have been over 5,000 positive cases reported in Kentucky with more than 260 deaths.

Share this:

When authorities and healthcare professionals are at the frontline in the war against Covid-19, the number of covidiots keeps on increasing.

The term has been coined in popular culture during the pandemic to club all the reckless people, who with their idiotic behavior and actions spread the rate of infection, together.


A woman was captured at a gas station in Kentucky, the United States with a morphed mask. The cover was conveniently cut at the front. When asked the reason, the woman said it was to help her breathe better.


The mind-boggling video of the covidiot is going viral on several social media platforms. Originally shot by the store clerk Joe Samman, the clip has garnered more than 4.7 million views on TikTok.


The caption read, “Check this mask out”.

@joegotti96

Check this mask out ##funny ##fup ##foryou ##fyp ##foryoupge ##vital ##funny # ##gasstation ##viral ##fyp ##fyp ##covid ##mask

♬ Karen Mask - joegotti96

Joe was working at a food mart outside Lexington, Kentucky when a woman came in to pay for gas. Joe greeted the lady and asked, “Where did you get that mask from?”

To this, the woman can be heard saying, “Well since we have to wear them and it makes it hard to breathe, this [cutting it to open the nose and mouth] makes it a lot easier to breathe”.

To confirm, Joe said, “Cutting it?” To this, the woman nods before heading out.


There have been over 5,000 positive cases reported in Kentucky with more than 260 deaths.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    31,967

    +2,282*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,711

    +3,875*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    13,161

    +1,399*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,583

    +194*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,164,603

    +16,758*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,584,174

    +54,766*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,167,991

    +34,453*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,580

    +3,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres