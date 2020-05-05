This Covidiot Woman Has Cut a Hole in Her Mask to Help her Breathe

When authorities and healthcare professionals are at the frontline in the war against Covid-19, the number of covidiots keeps on increasing.

The term has been coined in popular culture during the pandemic to club all the reckless people, who with their idiotic behavior and actions spread the rate of infection, together.







A woman was captured at a gas station in Kentucky, the United States with a morphed mask. The cover was conveniently cut at the front. When asked the reason, the woman said it was to help her breathe better.







The mind-boggling video of the covidiot is going viral on several social media platforms. Originally shot by the store clerk Joe Samman, the clip has garnered more than 4.7 million views on TikTok.







The caption read, “Check this mask out”.

Joe was working at a food mart outside Lexington, Kentucky when a woman came in to pay for gas. Joe greeted the lady and asked, “Where did you get that mask from?”

To this, the woman can be heard saying, “Well since we have to wear them and it makes it hard to breathe, this [cutting it to open the nose and mouth] makes it a lot easier to breathe”.

To confirm, Joe said, “Cutting it?” To this, the woman nods before heading out.







There have been over 5,000 positive cases reported in Kentucky with more than 260 deaths.

