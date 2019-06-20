This Cricket World Cup, New Zealander Jimmy Neesham's Dry Humour is the Real Winner

New Zealand cricketer James Douglas Sheahan Neesham aka Jimmy Neesham is one funny man and his social media accounts are a testament.

Yes, we are talking about the same Jimmy Neesham, who, on the night of IPL finals, was trolled mercilessly by cricket fans for expressing his thoughts over Dhoni's rare and 'controversial' run out dismissal against Mumbai Indians - the match Chennai Super Kings lost by a mere run. The Kiwi all-rounder later deleted his tweet.

But did the online trolling stop Jimmy from sharing his opinions on the world wide web? Nope.

In fact, since the commencement of the World Cup in England, if there's one cricketer who has been the most active and vocal on the Internet, it is, you guessed it, Jimmy Neesham.

But Jimmy isn't flooding his social media accounts and boring his fans with the usual expert analysis or post-match opinions or celebratory posts. No, no.

The Kiwi, like the rest of the Internet janta, loves memes and doesn't shy away from giving hilarious clapbacks to those simply discussing his performances in the showpiece tournament.

And while New Zealand have maintained their unbeaten run in the World Cup so far and almost certainly booked a spot in the semi-finals, it is Jimmy who is clearly winning off the field.

Waiting for the World Cup like...

Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson is a regular in Jimmy's posts.

Skipper strikes again!

When a fan asked why Jimmy did what he did after India-New Zealand's abandoned match.

Just because you're a five wicket taking bowler doesn't mean you get to throw away your batting gear @JimmyNeesh — Tejas Nayak (@tejas0208) June 14, 2019

Jimmy being Jimmy.

“Well I don’t need these anymore” https://t.co/nuecd86fiv — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 14, 2019

Looking at Williamson's expressions, all of Internet thought the gloves belonged to him and Jimmy couldn't stop goofing around.

They were actually Kane’s gloves pic.twitter.com/hsf5bchwj1 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 14, 2019

But were those gloves really his?

I can’t believe I need to say this, but... Those weren’t Kane’s gloves. They were mine. It’s called a joke people! — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 14, 2019

As we said, Jimmy is just like the rest of us.

The zing bails, that have been a topic of heavy discussion this World Cup, have had Jimmy's undivided attention.

Well the way the zing stumps work is when the bail lifts it breaks the electrical circuit, which triggers the lights. So yea, without the bails you’d need to fit the stumps with an accelerometer or something which I’d imagine would be more complicated. https://t.co/5iygFGbZUg — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 9, 2019

When Iceland Cricket's snarky tweet on Afghanistan star Rashid Khan, who had conceded 110 runs in his nine overs against England, faced the Internet's wrath - Jimmy had the last laugh.

Rubbish tweet. Rather than trying to be funny why not be respectful to someone that has done so much for cricket and especially associate members https://t.co/0z3F8KiS82 — Luke Wright (@lukewright204) June 18, 2019

Agreed, some things you just can’t joke about. Cancer, racism, the holocaust and leg spin bowlers going for runs. Disgusting stuff. https://t.co/5C6ZSVJZYs — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 18, 2019

Or when Jimmy picked up his fifer against Afghanistan. His self-deprecatory humour stumped fans.

I’ve always been a 5 wicket taking bowler, it just usually takes me seven games https://t.co/bLF46bAAbZ — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 9, 2019

Following the five-wicket haul, the cricketer was labelled a "Blackcaps Bowler" in the post-match interview.

The "bowler" Jimmy, who didn't get to bowl in the tense match against South Africa on Wednesday which New Zealand won by 4 wickets, put his skipper and hero of the match in a spot.

Cricket fans at all the World Cup venues, to be honest.

If Jimmy's humour is your cup of tea, you can follow the witty New Zealander here:

Instagram: jimmyneesham.

Twitter: @JimmyNeesh.