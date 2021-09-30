This Crypto-Currency Trading Hamster is Outperforming Humans

Cryptocurrency has emerged as the trending modern investment, which has been endorsed by billionaires like Elon Musk. However, there may be an emerging crypto expert called Mr Goxx who can be your inspiration to invest in cryptocurrency. What sets Mr Goxx apart from others is that he is a rodent. Yes, the rodent is a shrewd crypto investor who livestreams his trading sessions on Twitch. On his Twitter handle, Goxx lets his 13.4k followers know that he has started with his trading session.

The hamster begins his usual day by running on the “intention wheel," which spins around and chooses a cryptocurrency. Goxx then scampers through either a Buy tunnel or a Sell tunnel, triggering purchases or sales of roughly 20 euros worth of the cryptocurrency. According to a report by Protos, Goxx who operates from high-tech hutch in Germany, started his crypto trading journey with $390 (Rs28,976) in his exchange account on June 12.

Goxx’s human partner who runs his social media accounts told Protos in an interview earlier this month, that his profits are not yet enough to cover the initial investment of the hamster’s cage. The human partner, who remains anonymous, told Protos, “Mr. Goxx is happy to see that some of his investments finally pay off.”

According to BBC two men in their 30s are the human brains behind Goxx’s crypto trading journey. They told the BBC that it seems like most people from their generation see no other chance than investing their savings on the crypto market, without having a clue what is going on there. Hence the hamster symbolises the running joke between the two Germans whether their hamster would be able to make smarter investment decisions than humans.

Sharing a glimpse of his office, Goxx had tweeted a picture earlier in July. The picture showcased mini computer models that featured trading charts.

I have instructed my human business partner to get me a decent computer setup for my office. Best of all: It's safe to eat 🐹 #hamster #Crypto #CryptoNews #trading pic.twitter.com/O3kXJjXV9Y— mrgoxx (@mrgoxx) July 16, 2021

Goxx’ crypto portfolio covers a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including TRON, Ethereum and Bitcoin. According to Protos, the hamster’s performance as of September 27 was up by 19.41 percent since it began trading in June, which beats the return on major stock markets such as the Dow Jones and the performance of American investing expert Warren Buffet’s company, Berkshire Hathaway. It is an impressive feat for anyone and more so for a hamster.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.